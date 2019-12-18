ForAllSecure Announces FuzzCon, Industry's First Fuzzing Event

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ForAllSecure, a NEA portfolio company, today announced FuzzCon , the industry's first fuzzing event. Featuring fuzzing thought leaders and security experts from companies including Fuzzbuzz , Google OSS Fuzz , Microsoft Security & Risk Detection , VDA Labs , Fuzzing IO and Whitescope , the event will take place on Tuesday, February 25 at The Pearl in San Francisco. This is the premier event for those who are new to fuzzing, developers familiar with SaaS or AppSec, security experts, and CISOs/security leaders looking to learn why fuzzing is a critical technique to employ within the software development lifecycle.

"The application attack surface is growing by 111 billion new lines of software code every year, with newly reported zero-day exploits rising from one per week in 2015 to one per day by 2021," said Dr. David Brumley, co-founder and CEO of ForAllSecure. "Companies are fighting to beat attackers and avoid getting hacked. Fuzzing is a proven method for security testing, but the broader security community has expressed limited knowledge of how to best utilize this technique. We hope that by gathering the brightest minds in fuzzing that we will help educate the community on the values of fuzzing, provide actionable best practices and share our collective lessons learned."

Broken into three sessions, this half-day event will facilitate thought-provoking conversations on the advancement of software development and the role fuzzing plays in securing code:

Keynote session : Technologist Richard Johnson, director of security research for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and owner of Fuzzing IO , explores: "Why Fuzz? The Importance of Adding Fuzzing to Your SDLC."

: Technologist Richard Johnson, director of security research for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and owner of , explores: "Why Fuzz? The Importance of Adding Fuzzing to Your SDLC." Industry panel : Security experts spanning commercial markets and the government discuss how they each approach fuzzing within their own organization.

: Security experts spanning commercial markets and the government discuss how they each approach fuzzing within their own organization. VDA Labs CEO & Co-Founder, Jared DeMott



Google OSS Fuzz Engineer, Max Moroz



Synopsys Sr Manager of Embedded Systems, Chris Clark



Whitescope Founder, Billy Rios

Fireside Chat : ForAllSecure CEO Dr. David Brumley is joined by security experts and industry leaders at Google, Microsoft and Fuzzbuzz for an interactive discussion about the evolution of fuzzing, the security industry and what's to come.

: ForAllSecure CEO Dr. is joined by security experts and industry leaders at Google, Microsoft and Fuzzbuzz for an interactive discussion about the evolution of fuzzing, the security industry and what's to come. Google OSS Fuzz Principle Engineer, Konstantin (Kostya) Serebryany



MSRD Senior Director, Mike Walker



Fuzzbuzz CTO & Co-Founder, Everest Munro-Zeisberger

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: The Pearl, 601 19th St., San Francisco

Cost: $95 per person

Registration and event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fuzzcon-tickets-79551591953

About ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers a next-generation fuzzing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, advanced security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the 2016 Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies 2017 list. Efficiently and effectively secure mission critical software with ForAllSecure.

For more information, visit www.forallsecure.com .

