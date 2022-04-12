Forbes Best-in-State Ranks Thomas Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital's Co-Founder, Among Top Advisors in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, ranked #64 on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2022 for Maryland. Tom was previously selected by Forbes in the same category, climbing 21 points from last year's ranking.

Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder & Partner

"I am truly honored to be recognized by Forbes for the second consecutive year," said Tom. "I consider it to be a great achievement, not just for myself but as a testimony to the hard work of the team at Seventy2 Capital who has helped build an environment of growth and continued excellence in the solutions we offer our clients."

Tom was also recognized in 2018 and 2019 when he was listed in the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors by Forbes. Since Co-Founding Seventy2 Capital, Tom primarily advises Fortune 500 Executives and is focused on the firm's growth initiatives and its geographic expansion strategies.

About Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#60edbc27291d CAR# 1220-01764

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals, families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA®, CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital .

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.

