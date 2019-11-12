Foreclosed: Famous T-BAR-W Longhorn Ranch, Mineola, TX

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, the storied 365 +/- acre T BAR W Ranch in Mineola, TX was sold at 1pm via foreclosure auction on the steps of the Wood County courthouse in Quitman, Texas. The property was thereafter immediately seized and secured by security teams and locksmiths. Entry gates, homes, offices, barns and buildings were rekeyed, and the property repossessed.

The ranch was once marketed at $8.9 million by John Wampler II of RE/MAX Tyler, TX as a "once in a lifetime opportunity to own this luxurious 4th generation family estate." Subsequently, the ranch was also marketed by RE/MAX Landmark of Terrell, TX; however, each time the ranch failed to sell. The owners had previously filed for bankruptcy in December of 2018 avoiding foreclosure. Recently the court failed to approve a reorganization plan and also vacated the owners Chapter 11 case resulting in last week's repossession.

The property also known as the John and Rebecca Wampler family ranch was deeded in September 2015 to a legal entity named T BAR W Properties, Inc., an entity registered to John Wampler of Tyler who is listed as the President, Secretary, Treasurer and Director. Previously another entity, T-W Ranch Investments Nevada also registered to John Wampler with agent Albert B. Greco Jr. owned a portion of the property while John Wampler's parents Sam & Dorothy Wampler (deceased) owned the original holding.

Bernard Uechtritz of the Icon Global Group who has listed and is marketing the ranch said, "This property will now sell very quickly, given that the barriers to entry and other cloudy impediments have been removed and likely will trade at around half the amount of the prior list price of $8.9 million and under appraisal. I will market the ranch over the winter months and potentially conduct a call for offers and final sale date campaign in the spring of 2020 if not already spoken for and sold. The prior owners spared no expense in improving the property and really made a statement with the ranch and many events held there."

The once exclusive longhorn ranch, equestrian, polo, and car collectors estate is considered one of East Texas' most premier multipurpose properties which includes three estate sized homes (including one which is unfinished), a polo field, a European style 12 stall equestrian barn, various outbuildings, guest houses, additional barns, pens and high quality car, implement and shop facilities.

Additional features are a two story office suite with views of the polo field and ranch, a gym and exotic car collectors garage which once housed a variety of exotic collectors cars, including several vintage Rolls Royces such as the infamous yellow "Great Gatsby" 1928 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 Ascot which is purportedly the car driven by Robert Redford in the 1974 film. Noteworthy also was a 1926 Rolls Royce Phantom Shooting Brake model, emblazoned with the sign writing "T BAR W Longhorn Ranch". This collector car was recently featured at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours D'Elegance. Additionally, a Burgundy colored Replica Rolls Royce well known for local appearances in Tyler, Dallas and Mineola, TX which is a 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 Replica Ascot and Lyndon Johnson's white 1964 Lincoln Continental convertible were also a part of the collection once housed in the garages of the T BAR W Ranch.

Uechtritz said, "I am very pleased to represent the final chapter in the marketing and sale of such a well storied property. It has quite the international history. I know this ranch very, very well. Over the next few weeks, we will complete clean up and market preparation for showing, determine a value range and will then begin an aggressive and all-encompassing international campaign which will specifically include Switzerland, England, Germany and New Zealand for example where the T BAR W Ranch is very well recognized and followed with great interest by many."

"We plan to sell the property in one or possibly two parcels each with separate entries, homes and other amenities. As a rancher, polo player and lover of old cars, myself, I appreciate the many quality amenities and versatility this property offers. I look forward to a swift sales process and closing a transaction with the new owners to be. Stay tuned."

The ranch is located near Mineola and Quitman, TX approximately 1.5 hours or 90 miles from Dallas and 35 miles from Tyler, TX.

For more information on this property, please contact Icon Global Group via email at info@icon.global or call 214.855.4000.

About T BAR W Ranch

Situated in the East Texas Piney Woods, T BAR W Ranch is a top of the line equestrian and longhorn ranch with multiple residences, and exceptional recreational facilities with an incredible attention to detail. The prior owners spared no expense in building and improving the ranch.

The ranch has three main residences, a small cottage, a ranch managers house, a showcase garage with 2nd level guest quarters and extensive equestrian and ranching amenities.

The main residence is approximately 3,800sf with travertine and hardwood floors. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in addition to formal dining, formal living, kitchen and den, and includes a large front porch with breezeway. Entertain friends by the beautiful pool with gazebo. Next to the main residence is a two-story office. On the first floor is a tack room with full bath and shower and a fitness center. It also houses the showcase garage, highlighted with excellent interior lighting and custom cabinetry, which holds three cars. On the second story is the office and a guest quarters with two bedrooms and two baths.

This equestrian paradise features a 6,215sf 12-stall European style horse stable featuring handcrafted iron works with cobblestone floor pavers. Stalls have multi-layer floor of sand, lime and rubber to aid in support and drainage and also feature automatic waterers, electricity and ceiling fans. Also, there is a hay loft for storage and entertaining purposes, two equine holding pens for medical and grooming purposes.

The 7,044sf renovation residence is approximately 85% complete. The first level has a formal dining room, grand entry, formal living and flex areas. The second level has multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a lookout over the living area and a media room. The second level is accessed by a stairwell as well as an elevator, and consists of guest quarters with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sitting area. In addition, a 7-car garage is adjacent to the residence, highlighted by excellent interior lighting and boasting custom cabinetry.

The ranch has improved pastures of sandy loam soil, deep well water filled ponds, and irrigated pastures of coastal Tifton Bermuda grass. Pastures and alleyways are secured with slick wire leading to purpose built working pens all designed with the gentle quality of life for the herd at the forefront.

The ranch boasts 3.5 miles of underground irrigation that services the hay fields and a 12-acre polo field. Fences are a combination of vinyl and pipe along all road frontage (+/- 4,882 LF). Enjoy fishing on multiple ponds stocked with hybrid bass and well-managed with dams and pump systems. The hay barn, equipment shed, polo practice building and paddock sheds are all of excellent quality. Six fence horse paddocks sit east of the polo field for training, as well as four covered equipment storage sheds.

The ranch is located just outside of Mineola, TX in Wood County, approximately 1.5 hours east of Dallas and is 40 minutes north of Tyler, TX.

Additional photos and video are available and may be downloaded here.

About Icon Global Group

Icon Global (www.Icon.Global), an affiliate of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International – Ranch Division. Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for private clients with unique, high-end properties globally.

Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The group's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled.

In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 combined listings and sales volume reached or exceeded $1 billion dollars each year, including notable sales: $60M Barefoot Ranch (TX), $45M Rio Bonito Ranch (TX), $21M Dodge Ranch (WY), $34M Broseco Ranch (TX).

2019 Year To Date combined transactional volume exceeds $200M including the February sale of the $32.5M "KC7 Ranch" (TX), the March sale of $12.5M "Comanche Crest Ranch" (TX), the June sale of $39.9M "Reserve" (TX) and $43M "Sulphur Bluff Ranch" (TX) and the September sale of the $39.5M "KB Carter Ranch" (TX).

Currently Marketing: $250M Alcoa's Sandow Lakes Ranch (TX) and $59.9M Champion Ranch (TX) and many more.

For more information on Icon Global or to view other properties available visit www.icon.global or view their digital brochure here.

