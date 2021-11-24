Forging Market Size to Grow by 13.53 mn t | Advantages of Forging over other Fabrication Techniques to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The advantages of forging over other fabrication techniques and advent of new hybrid forging techniques are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as instability in variable costs will challenge market growth.

The forging market report is segmented by end-user (automotive and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and product (closed die forging, open die forging, and seamless rings). APAC will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the forging market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

· Aichi Steel Corp.



Allegheny Technologies Inc.



Aluminum Precision Products



ASAHI FORGE Corp.



Bharat Forge Ltd.

Forging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 13.53 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, India, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aichi Steel Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., Aluminum Precision Products, ASAHI FORGE Corp., Bharat Forge Ltd., Bruck GmbH, FOUNTAINTOWN FORGE, INC., Pacific Forge Inc., Patriot Forge Co., and Scot Forge Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

