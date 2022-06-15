Forklift Trucks Market Records a CAGR of 5.69%| Rapid growth in the construction sector to boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Forklift Trucks Market, operating under the global industrials market. The latest report on the Forklift Trucks Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 498.49 thousand units, at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS Ferrari Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Rapid growth in construction sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Shortage of skilled operators might hamper the market growth.
Forklift Trucks Market: Segmentation
- Type
- Class V
- Class III
- Class I
- Class II
- Class IV
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
The class 1 segment will gain considerable market share in global forklift trucks. Forklift trucks of the class I type are becoming more popular in small warehouses in emerging economies such as Southeast Asia. With the rapid growth of the e-commerce retail market in Southeast Asia, major e-commerce retailers, such as Amazon and Alibaba Group Holding, are growing their footprint in countries like Singapore and Indonesia. As a result, the number of storage warehouses operating in the region has increased.
Forklift Trucks Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The forklift trucks market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies Fuel cell-powered forklift trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the Forklift trucks market growth during the next few years.
Forklift Trucks Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist forklift trucks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the forklift trucks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the forklift trucks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift trucks market, vendors
|
Forklift Trucks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 498.49 th units
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS Ferrari Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Class type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Class type
- Class III - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Class V - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Class I - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Class II - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Class IV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Class type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cargotec Corp.
- Crown Equipment Corp.
- CVS FERRARI Spa
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION GROUP AG
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Royal Terberg Group BV
- SANY Group
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
