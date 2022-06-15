Forklift Trucks Market Records a CAGR of 5.69%| Rapid growth in the construction sector to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS Ferrari Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Rapid growth in construction sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Shortage of skilled operators might hamper the market growth.

Forklift Trucks Market: Segmentation

Type

Class V

Class III

Class I

Class II

Class IV

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

The class 1 segment will gain considerable market share in global forklift trucks. Forklift trucks of the class I type are becoming more popular in small warehouses in emerging economies such as Southeast Asia. With the rapid growth of the e-commerce retail market in Southeast Asia, major e-commerce retailers, such as Amazon and Alibaba Group Holding, are growing their footprint in countries like Singapore and Indonesia. As a result, the number of storage warehouses operating in the region has increased.

Forklift Trucks Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The forklift trucks market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Fuel cell-powered forklift trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the Forklift trucks market growth during the next few years.

Forklift Trucks Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist forklift trucks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the forklift trucks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forklift trucks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift trucks market, vendors

Forklift Trucks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 498.49 th units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS Ferrari Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

