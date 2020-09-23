Former Detroit Tiger Denny McLain Offers Up Thousands Of Pieces Of Baseball Memorabilia From His Personal Collection - Many Rare - To The Public, Oct. 2-4

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An opportunity to own items from former Detroit Tiger's baseball legend Dennis "Denny" McLain, including rare sports memorabilia from his personal sports memorabilia collection as he prepares to downsize, will take place during a 3-day estate sale at his home in Wixom, Michigan. Presented by Aaron's Estate Sales, the Estate of Dennis McLain sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4.

For decades the name Denny McLain has been synonymous with excellence in the sports field. His 1968 World Series win for the Tigers secured his legacy, awarding him the Cy Young Award, as well as the American League MVP, unseating Dizzy Dean to become Major League Baseball's first 30-game winner since 1934 – a feat accomplished by only 11 players in the 20th century.

McLain's impressive collection of sports memorabilia dates back largely to the 1930s through the 1970s. Fans and sports collectors alike can add a permanent piece to their own collection, including:

Framed, 1968 Detroit Tigers baseball card collection

Framed, Jerome Herman Dean Time magazine cover and signed autograph

Framed Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle signed photograph

and signed photograph Framed Don Russ Hall of Fame Diamond King Hank Aaron puzzle, signed by Hank Aaron

of Fame Diamond King puzzle, signed by Framed, Mickey Lolich signed 1968 baseball card

signed 1968 baseball card Denny McLain signed baseball gloves, license plate and more

Items are still being catalogued so there is more to come, including many items from the 1968 World Series.

McLain will live stream his "No Filter Sports" podcast show with Eli Zaret and Bob Page from his home throughout the sale and autograph purchased items for $25 per item. Those looking to "get in the game" in advance of the general public can purchase a ticket to the Dennis McLain Estate Sale VIP Day, taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. The cost of the VIP Day is $400, and it includes a one year VIP membership to Aaron's Estate Sales. This new program includes early access to every Aaron's estate sale for a year, video walk-throughs before sales and access to a private, VIP-only Facebook group.

To purchase tickets to the Dennis McLain Estate Sale VIP DAY, visit https://aaron-s-estate-sales.mykajabi.com/offers/hrv2VzMp/checkout.

Those looking to attend the sale can get a preview by visiting aaronsestatesales.com.

A sampling of photos will be posted prior to the sale. The address of the sale will be posted after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, Aaron's Estate Sales is a family-owned, award-winning estate sale company. For more information, visit aaronsestatesales.com .

SOURCE Aaron’s Estate Sales

Related Links

www.aaronsestatesales.com

