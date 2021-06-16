Former Fitness Industry Leader Challenges "Old Gym Schemes'' With His New H.A.C. System Program

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness leader, coach, and entrepreneur Coach Mike Alexander, also known as Coach POWER UP, whole-heartedly believes that the wellness industry and those struggling with health issues may be the biggest benefactors of the societal shift caused by COVID-19. He feels the past gym-based business models became nothing more than "old schemes for profit grabbing."

HAC system Coach POWER UP

Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the fitness industry (mainly gyms and health/fitness clubs) achieved $39 billion in revenue with expectations of growing to $40+ billion in 2020 along with close to 9% annual growth since 2002 (source: ibisworld.com). Consider that in comparison to increased percentages in metabolic syndrome (30% of population) and obesity (39% of population) during the same period (source: CDC.gov). With all the money spent on gyms and equipment, why were health outcomes appearing to get worse? This is the question Coach POWER UP and some of his peers were pondering while working in the industry. They also wondered why wages and commissions didn't parallel the growth seen around them. Can we agree that COVID-19 came and provided opportunities for answers and appropriate changes?

As personal trainers and other wellness staff witnessed their expendability during this period, individuals like Coach POWER UP realized what was missing were sincere solutions to people's wellness worries, in addition to fair compensation for the products and services provided by industry professionals. Knowing the answer, Coach POWER UP designed a digital, educational experience that can be used anywhere, anytime, and by anyone for a one-time fee. Question is: What is it?

Learn more about this program by visiting coursecraft.net/c/hacsystem.

