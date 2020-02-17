Former Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor, City of Flint Attorney, and Veteran JAGC Officer Trachelle C. Young Announces Candidacy for Genesee County Prosecutor
Committed To Investing in the Flint Community, Young Proposes Innovative Changes to the Office With Her New Core Four Program
Feb 17, 2020, 13:39 ET
FLINT, Mich., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trachelle C. Young, a former Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor, former city of Flint attorney, US Army Veteran, and mother of three announced her run for Genesee County Prosecutor today in Flint.
"It is time for us to ask our criminal justice system for proactive programs that address the roots of crime and cultivate the seeds of justice. It is time for us to expect our local prosecutors to see beyond an offense to the people involved," Young said.
With more than 20 years' experience, Young has served the citizens of Flint as an Assistant Prosecutor for Genesee County and as the Flint City Attorney. She was an early voice in prosecuting the responsible parties associated with the Flint Water Crisis. Now she wants to bring her strong, innovative voice to the Prosecutor's office.
Young, a lifelong resident of Flint, also served her country as a JAGC officer in the US Army and her three children attended Genesee County schools. This marks the first time an African-American woman has run for the post.
"Launching new programs aimed at helping rather than punishing – especially juvenile offenders – will usher in a new era of cooperation between the Prosecutor's office and the Flint community," Young said.
