Former Goldman Sachs Intern Represented by Delfino Green & Green in Traumatic Brain Injury Hazing Case

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney William Green and Attorney Kailyn Sharp of Delfino Green & Green are representing a former Goldman Sachs intern who claims to have sustained a traumatic brain injury due to hazing at the investment banking company.

The plaintiff in this case worked as an intern in Goldman Sachs' San Francisco office in September 2017 while he was a student at Drexel University. During his time in the internship, the plaintiff was subjected to harassment, aggressive behavior, and the company's heavy drinking culture.

The incident that is at the center of this case occurred at an after-hours outing on February 9, 2018. Several employees went to a restaurant to drink.

The intern's supervisor, a wealth advisor who had continuously harassed him during his time there, was highly intoxicated at the restaurant. During the outing, the supervisor allegedly punched the intern, wrestled him, and put him in a chokehold up against a wall. The plaintiff blacked out and was thrown on the ground — meanwhile, his fellow Goldman Sachs employees ignored the incident.

According to his claim, the intern was told not to report the attack and was confronted with threatening statements from his supervisor. He was hospitalized for a hemorrhagic stroke two days after the incident and was not able to continue working at Goldman Sachs or return to school. He described the attack in an email to the company's human resource department, to no avail.

Through the lawsuit, the former intern is pursuing punitive damages from Goldman Sachs. The plaintiff claims that his injuries were the result of the company's culture of harassment. Attorneys Green and Sharp will serve as the plaintiff's legal counsel.

Delfino Green & Green is a San Francisco law firm that represents injury victims in cases involving ERISA long-term disability benefits, workers' compensation, and more.

