Former MLB Pitcher Joe Sambito Files $2 Million Suit Alleging Fraud and Age Discrimination By ISE LLC and Ronald Burkle

In his Complaint, Sambito alleges a devious plot by Burkle, ISE, and related entities to get Sambito to re-commit to his sports agency employment in 2016 in part to pave the way for Burkle and ISE to complete a $30 million re-capitalization transaction. Prior to the recapitalization, Burkle expressly represented to Sambito a "family" atmosphere would govern any ongoing dealings with veteran agents like Sambito who re-committed to the business and remained employed. As part of the alleged scheme, Sambito was presented with enhanced written contract terms for his review and approval, including the guaranteed payment of significant post-termination fees and three years of post-termination healthcare whenever he left ISE's employment. Via representations and assurances made to him, Sambito signed off on the contract terms in 2016, and proceeded to operate thereunder. Sambito alleges, however, in early 2018, ISE and Burkle unlawfully terminated him, reneged on and repudiated any prior dealings with him, and refused to pay his guaranteed post-termination fees and healthcare.

As counsel for Sambito, attorneys O'Malley and Lott expect to prevail in the case, and believe a message needs to be sent to individuals and companies that pull stunts like that perpetrated by Burkle and ISE on Sambito. "Any reasonable trier of fact that analyzes the facts in this case should readily conclude Mr. Sambito was wronged, taken advantage of, and is the victim of unlawful conduct here," Mr. O'Malley noted. Mr. Lott stated: "Significant damages need to be imposed against these defendants to prevent wrongdoing of the type perpetrated here against an older employee."

John O'Malley has practiced law since 1989, and presently specializes in business and employment litigation. He has successfully handled cases yielding recoveries of in excess of $200 million for his clients. Ward Lott has practiced law for over fifteen years with a present specialty in employment litigation and a track record of abundant success on behalf of his clients. Defendants Burkle and ISE, among others, have yet to appoint counsel to defend the case.

Contact: John O'Malley

Telephone: (714) 795-4131

Email: jomalley@pacifictrialattorneys.com

SOURCE Pacific Trial Attorneys

