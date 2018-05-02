Former Rapp Creative Chief Launches New Advertising Creative Shop, The LO:LA Agency

"Clients are paying too much money for too little work. Big agencies over talk and under deliver, often with a huge price tag," said Platt. "At LO:LA, we believe that do is greater than talk. And, that we can be nimble, quick and cost-efficient without sacrificing quality."

In stark contrast to the traditional big agency model, LO:LA was conceived to combat the politics, process and focus on profits present in most major shops. Platt is dedicated to helping companies that historically have not been able to afford global agency services, so LO:LA offers its services at a truly competitive price.

LO:LA's mission is to take data, insight and intuition and create emotionally resonant experiences through the power of words, pictures and pixels. The agency has already proven successful with the recent win of 13 2018 ADDY Awards and recognition as a 2018 Webby Award Official Honoree. Its clients include Cycle Gear, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, GRRRL, Halo Circus, Souplantation, Sweet Tomatoes, The Creative Coalition, and Total Wine and More.

"For years, I carried a notebook where I would write down everything that I would do differently in advertising and at the agency level," explained Platt. "Those ideas and mantras began to take shape and that's how LO:LA was born – out of necessity to cut out the BS and focus on great work. Everything we do is Made with Love.'"

Platt is joined by two RAPP veterans with two decades of experience in Account Relations, Client Management and Creative, rounding out the executive leadership team. Rosanne Ramos is Head of Client Relations and Robert Bridwell serves as Creative Director.

About LO:LA (London: Los Angeles)

