Former White House Communicator Jamie Smith Joins the Linux Foundation as Chief Marketing Officer

Smith brings a depth of experience to the Linux Foundation having served President Barack Obama in the White House and former Secretaries of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Madeleine K. Albright. Additionally, she served in various leadership positions in the U.S. Intelligence Community and the U.S. Senate, at Edelman Worldwide, and in the Blockchain ecosystem from the Bitfury Group to the World Economic Forum's Blockchain Future Council to the Global Blockchain Business Council.

"Jamie's background will help expand The Linux Foundation's reach and influence among new communities," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "With a proven track record of driving strategic communications across policy, technology, security and women's empowerment issues, Jamie brings a whole new level of expertise to the organization."

Smith will oversee the marketing and communications functions at the Foundation and will serve as a spokesperson and thought leader in support of projects and initiatives hosted at the organization.

"The Linux Foundation's work touches every area of our society. From the Core Infrastructure Initiative that supports and protects the world's most critical open source software to Cybersecurity to AI and more. The Foundation is the premier organization supporting the largest collaborative fabric of our generation and it is my great honor to join such a remarkable team," said Jamie Smith, chief marketing officer at The Linux Foundation. "I'm eager to help bring this work and the opportunity to contribute to it to new communities all over the world."

About Jamie Smith:

Smith served as Special Assistant to and Spokeswoman for President Barack Obama and Deputy White House Press Secretary, Director of Public Affairs for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and General (Ret.) James Clapper. She was also Communications Director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation under its then Chairman John D (Jay) Rockefeller IV and was the Spokeswoman and Traveling Press Director for Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton's 2008 Presidential Campaign. Jamie also served as Communications Director for former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright and The Albright Group, LLC., and was Policy Aide to Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey (D-NY). Most recently she served simultaneously as the Global Chief Communications Officer at the Bitfury Group and CEO of the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC). She has also served as Executive Vice President at Edelman Worldwide.

About The Linux Foundation:

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

dbrown@linuxfoundation.org

415-420-7880

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-white-house-communicator-jamie-smith-joins-the-linux-foundation-as-chief-marketing-officer-300620500.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

