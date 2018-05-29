Forrester Names Swift Shift Among Top Businesses in Platform Economy

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Shift is rated as a comparable specialty platform alongside Airbnb, Paypal and Netflix for providing a much-needed niche service, Forrester stated in a recent report.

Founded in 2014, Swift Shift, a mobile platform that helps home healthcare providers quickly find, hire, engage and retain nurses and caregivers, has become one of the most successful businesses in the platform economy. Among their customers are healthcare agencies Bayada, Aveanna and Interim Home Healthcare. Their success was identified in a recent Forrester report released on May 8, 2018, and was used as an example of how to go from a participant to a leader in their space. Recognized for catering to their customer's needs and understanding what they desire, Swift Shift is "so familiar with home care agency challenges that they won their first customer before writing any code," stated the Forrester report. Swift Shift was also cited for their success in serving not only their customer's preferences but for keeping their nurses and caregivers' needs in mind. See links below.

Swift Shift founder and CEO, Assaf Shalvi, said, "The home healthcare sector is in acute need of platform infrastructure that will uplift both the employee experience and provider's margins. Our mission is to attract the next 2m home healthcare employees to the industry by powering the operations of large home healthcare providers and help them maintain their competitive advantage by offering their nurses and caregivers with choice, control over their earning and schedule, modern work environment, safety, faster pay and quicker hiring processes. Being acknowledged by Forrester is a great way for us to attract more forward thinking CIOs and COOs to join our platform."

About the Company: Swift Shift is a location-based mobile platform that helps solve some of the biggest issues in the multibillion dollar home healthcare industry by allowing the best nurses and caregivers to find available shifts from leading home healthcare providers. Swift Shift helps nurses work more hours, with a higher, predictable income, and select cases that match their professional interests.

Forrester Report: https://bit.ly/2xc1T6C

Swift Shift: https://www.swiftshift.com

