Fort Partners and Four Seasons Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Hotel and Private Residences in Fort Lauderdale

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale will mark the third collaboration between Four Seasons and Fort Partners, joining Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach and Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club in extending the luxury hospitality brand's presence in South Florida. Homeowners of Four Seasons Private Residences Fort Lauderdale will have special access as preferred guests to Fort Partners' portfolio of Four Seasons properties in South Florida.

"We commissioned a team of global minds to create an exemplary hotel and residential property unlike any other in Fort Lauderdale," acclaims Nadim Ashi, Founder of Fort Partners. "Four Seasons is defining Fort Lauderdale as a global destination and is capturing an international audience. We are committed to developing a world-class hotel and lifestyle."

The 22-storey oceanfront property will combine luxury and legendary Four Seasons service for visitors and residents alike. The Hotel rooms will reside on the fourth through the 11th floors and the Private Residences begin on floor five. Of the residential portion, the developer has achieved more than USD 100 million in sales to date, a record in Fort Lauderdale that has elevated fully-serviced residential offerings in the city. The Private Residences have been sold to an international mix of buyers from across the Americas and Europe.

"Four Seasons has a history of entering into markets and setting the standard for luxury lifestyle experiences. This new property will be no exception, and we look forward to opening our doors in the vibrant city of Fort Lauderdale," says J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "In partnership with Fort Partners and our team of international design visionaries, every detail - from location to design to amenities - reflects the highest standards of quality and excellence."

Smith continues, "Four Seasons will manage both the Hotel and Private Residences, delivering our world-class service to guests and to our homeowners on a permanent basis. This is what will set us apart in Fort Lauderdale and will establish this property as the best luxury lifestyle experience in the city."

Designed by Global Visionaries

With a commitment to delivering integrity, quality and culture, the team of global visionaries is led by Fort Partners' Founder Nadim Ashi and Principal Ramzi Achi, as well as an internationally-acclaimed design team.

The interior design is led by London-based Tara Bernerd, who was responsible for the building's full interior architecture. Her design remains authentic to the location, and appealing to hotel guests and residents from around the world. Tara has designed hotels, private homes, and yachts in London, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Hong Kong. In addition, Martin Brudnizki, a renowned London-based hospitality designer, envisioned the culinary experience at Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale, where he designed the property's restaurants, lounges and pool areas.

Award-winning Miami-based architect Kobi Karp is the architectural mastermind behind the development. Kobi has designed properties worldwide, including in the Caribbean, the Far East, the Black Sea region and the Middle East.

Recognised as one of the most influential landscape designers in America, Fernando Wong is the leading landscape architect for Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale, which will have one-third of the property devoted to green space. He refers to this landscape design as a "civilised jungle," using palm trees and native plants on both the ground floor and the third floor oceanfront pool deck to allow guests to feel an organic vibe.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale boasts an oceanfront terrace on the third floor with dual pool experiences and luxury cabanas, a world-class Four Seasons spa, fitness centre and a Kids for All Seasons program for children. A signature all-day restaurant with interior and alfresco seating also resides on the oceanfront terrace with a pool bar, lounge and an ocean-view outdoor café. Guests and residents can also enjoy the dedicated attention and à la carte services from Four Seasons beach butlers.

Living with Four Seasons

Along with the Hotel, this oceanfront property will also feature 90 residences, which range in size from one to four bedrooms, including furnished and fully appointed as well as unfurnished options. Residences will range from 780 square feet (72 square metres) to more than 6,000 square feet (560 square metres). The tallest floors of the building will feature four penthouses and three exclusive Sky Homes with dramatic 20-foot (6-metre) ceilings.

Fully furnished and appointed Private Residences have been designed by Tara Bernerd & Partners and reflect the very best of beachfront living, while unfurnished options will be decorator-ready. Each Private Residence will offer expansive living spaces and generous outdoor terraces with unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.

Private Residence owners will have access to the full range of services and amenities from the Hotel, a Four Seasons designated residential concierge and director of residences, as well as butler, spa, and yachting services. Four Seasons pets will also have their very own pet concierge and the development will include a pet boutique and an on-call veterinarian. Private Residences will have a separate building entrance to ensure privacy for all residents.

For more information about Four Seasons Private Residences Fort Lauderdale, visit www.fort525residences.com or call 954-324-2489.

For more images, click here.

About Fort Partners:

Based in Miami, Fort Partners is a privately owned, fully-integrated development company, led by developer and entrepreneur Nadim Ashi. With a focus on historic preservation, architecture, design and sustainability, Fort Partners is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality. Assets include: Norman's Cay in the Bahamas; Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach; and Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida. Fort Partners is adding to its collection Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale. For Four Seasons Private Residences Fort Lauderdale, Nadim Ashi curated a global design team to create a beachfront address with a foundation of style and service. For more information, visit http://www.fortpartners.com/.

About Four Seasons:

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 110 hotels and resorts, and 38 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 46 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Laura Schlecht

lschlecht@hlgrp.com

646-457-2676

Exclusive Marketing Sales Agent:

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fort-partners-and-four-seasons-celebrate-groundbreaking-of-new-hotel-and-private-residences-in-fort-lauderdale-300638724.html

SOURCE Four Seasons

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

