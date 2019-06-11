Fortemedia Brings ForteVoice(R)iS890 Advanced Voice Processing Solution to Samsung

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortemedia recently announced that it is providing its ForteVoice®iS890 advanced voice processing solution with self-adaptive adjustment features to Samsung's latest smartphone series. ForteVoice®'s latest noise suppression technology greatly reduces intrusive background noise in the calling mode, which also includes VoLTE support.

ForteVoice®iS890's core technology introduces comprehensive voice quality enhancement for smartphone applications in objective voice optimization and superior wind noise suppression, upgrading from iS860 single Smart Spectrum Analysis (SSA) to multi-channels, providing robust voice tracking and speech extraction. By diminishing and stabilizing residual noise, it enables natural and smooth sound quality from a diversely noisy environment.

The interference improvement has equipped devices with the ability to receive clearly and act upon a voice command accurately, be it playing music or video. Its far field pick up supports a reach of up to 5 meters, which makes whispering possible even with other surrounding noises. The Super Wideband processing feature offers high quality audio bandwidth and delivers speech with quality. It also provides high quality audio communication for Voice over IP (VoIP) and VoLTE, bringing unprecedented voice experience during real-time phone calls. Not only applying objective standard, ForteVoice®iS890 is also reaching Subjective superiority on noise suppression and voice quality.

"Fortemedia has been dedicating itself to acoustic voice processing for over 15 years, driving ultimate technology, as well as providing the best products and support to customers. With this in mind, it's a thrill for us to see ForteVoice®iS890, our latest generation of voice processing technology, which is once again adopted by Samsung's latest products on a worldwide basis for high-quality voice experience," said Dr. Paul Huang, Fortemedia CEO and Chairman. "With our relentless innovation in voice processing and close partnership with Samsung, users can enjoy the industry-leading voice quality and exciting features over traditional and emerging 4G and 5G networks with Samsung's products. We are glad and we look forward to continuously extending our partnership with Samsung."

About Fortemedia Inc.

Fortemedia Inc. is a global company with operators and office in Asia that focuses on developing high quality solutions and semiconductor products to enhance human-to-human and human-to-machine voice communication quality and efficiencies.



As a technology leader, Fortemedia's ASIC devices and solutions with advanced voice processing technologies, SAM (Small Array Microphone), SAMSoft®, and ForteVocie®, have all been widely deployed in numerous commercial systems, devices and applications for better user experience in voice communication. Fortemedia is well-positioned to fulfill customer and market needs in mobile(smartphone and tablet), automotive (in-vehicle infotainment system), PC (VoIP communication), and wearables, with its wide range of product offering in software, DSP IC, and small array microphone. Learn more at www.fortemedia.com

