Fortis Announces Platinum Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2024

Fortis, a leader in embedded ERP payments, joins as Platinum sponsor of NetSuite's annual user conference.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payments technology leader for software providers, ERP customers, and scaling businesses, today announced that it is a Platinum sponsor of SuiteWorld 2024, Oracle NetSuite's largest celebration for customers and partners, taking place September 9-12, at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. This year's theme is "All Systems Grow". As organizations look to accelerate growth, they need the right technology – fueled by the power of AI – to gain better insights, make more informed decisions, and boost their bottom line.

Fortis (who acquired the NetSuite channel and technologies from MerchantE) will co-host the NetSuite Industry Party at Drai's Night Club and host an additional cocktail party at Vista Lounge for attendees to learn more about the future of embedded payments. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Fortis is elevating and enhancing the features of its embedded payment processing solution for SuitePayments, including:

Automated Level 2 and 3 processing

Counter-sales, card present solutions including terminals and mobile options

Paylink click-to-pay invoice payments

Surcharging in multi-channel environments

Enhanced eCommerce and shopping cart integrations

Faster transaction funding time

Increased security via 3D Secure

SuiteWorld will also include:

Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

New announcements that leverage the latest technologies to help customers leverage the suite to realize their goals faster and more efficiently

Individualized training and learning sessions, with the opportunity to engage one-on-one with NetSuite Experts to receive training focused specifically to your needs

Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

An exclusive performance at The Party to celebrate the SuiteWorld community

To learn more, please visit Fortis at booth 913 in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air on September 9-12, 2024. This annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite's integrated business system.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.com.

