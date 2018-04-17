Fortis Institute In Pensacola Granted ACEN Accreditation For Its Registered Nursing Program

ACEN accreditation was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its March 8-9 meeting based on findings by the ACEN site visit team last fall. In a letter notifying Dean of Nursing Dr. Lisa Carwie, PhD, MSN, RN, CNE, that the RN (Registered Nursing) program had been awarded accreditation, ACEN Chief Executive Officer Marsal P. Stoll, EdD, MSN, congratulated her on "this outstanding achievement," adding, "We thank you and your colleagues for your commitment to quality nursing education."

ACEN accreditation is the result of an intense, two-year process that includes a self-study document, site visit, and review by a panel of experts from the accrediting agency.

"This is a very noteworthy achievement for our nursing program and a great day for our students, graduates and staff!" Dr. Carwie said. "Accreditation reinforces that our Associate of Science in Nursing degree is on equal footing with the nation's top RN programs. We're both proud and thrilled by this achievement and what it means for our students."

"ACEN accreditation is one of the 'gold standards' of nursing accreditations," added Fortis Vice President of Nursing Dr. Sheila Burke, DNP, MBA, MSN, RN, NEA-BC. "It enables students to do their clinical studies at a wider range of top facilities and our graduates to gain employment at a variety of major hospital networks across the region."

Fortis Institute-Pensacola joins nursing programs at Fortis College campuses in Salt Lake City, Indianapolis and Centerville, OH, and the affiliated Denver College of Nursing in earning ACEN accreditation.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) is nationally recognized as a specialized accrediting agency for post-secondary and higher degree programs in nursing education. Responsible for the specialized accreditation of nursing education programs (Clinical Doctorate, Master's Degree, Baccalaureate Degree, Associate Degree, Diploma, and Practical Nursing program), ACEN has authority and accountability for carrying out the responsibilities inherent in the application of standards and criteria, accreditation processes and policy-making, among other duties.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing is located at 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326. To reach ACEN, call 404-975-500 or visit www.acenursing.org.

Fortis campuses create strong learning environments for students who will become tomorrow's nurses. One of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S., the Fortis network of nursing programs has enrolled more than 5,000 students nationwide and operates over 23 nursing programs in 13 states. Fortis Colleges and Institutes have received international recognition for their use of simulation technology to educate students who will become tomorrow's nurses.

"The nursing team at Pensacola has done such a fabulous job that I am constantly asked to share our best practices with other campuses," Carwie noted. "I really believe in the Fortis educational process. ACEN accreditation just adds to its luster."

About Fortis Institute, Pensacola

Fortis Institute, Pensacola, a post-secondary education institution in Northwest Florida, provides students with the education and expertise needed for a profession in nursing, allied health and medical, beauty and wellness, and skilled trades. Fortis Institute students receive hands-on training in a variety of programs, including: Associate of Science Degree in Nursing, Cosmetology, Dental Assisting, HVAC-R (Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration), Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting (Associate of Science Degree and Diploma programs), and Medical Office Administration (Associate of Science and Diploma). For campus-specific details and consumer disclosure information, please call 850-467-7607.

About Fortis

A post-secondary network of colleges and institutes that engages students in experiential learning and training programs, Fortis delivers focused individual career education experiences: Your Life. Powered by Learning. The Fortis network offers career-based certificate, diploma and degree-granting programs at nearly 40 schools in 15 states. Fortis College and Institute campuses prepare students for careers in healthcare, business and technology and various trades. Fortis also offers online learning platforms for many of its programs. Each Fortis campus is accredited by a nationally recognized body. Program offerings and accreditations vary by campus.

Fortis is affiliated with the Denver College of Nursing, St. Paul's School of Nursing and All-State Career School. For consumer disclosure information, visit www.fortis.edu to learn more about Fortis educational opportunities.

