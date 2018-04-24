Fortune again names Crowe Horwath a best workplace in consulting and professional services

CHICAGO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe Horwath LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, was named one of Fortune's 20 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services for the second time. The list is based on feedback from more than 51,000 survey respondents at Great Place to Work®-Certified companies.

According to Crowe CEO Jim Powers, building a supportive work environment is the key to success. "We know that if we take care of the people who take care of our clients, the firm's success will take care of itself."