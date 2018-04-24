Fortune again names Crowe Horwath a best workplace in consulting and professional services

CHICAGO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe Horwath LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, was named one of Fortune's 20 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services for the second time. The list is based on feedback from more than 51,000 survey respondents at Great Place to Work®-Certified companies.
According to Crowe CEO Jim Powers, building a supportive work environment is the key to success. "We know that if we take care of the people who take care of our clients, the firm's success will take care of itself."
Crowe personnel attribute the following policies to making Crowe a great place to work:
- Innovation: Each year, Crowe invests about 2 percent of firm revenue in new product development funding to develop ideas brought forward by its people. Building upon a foundation of deep industry specialization, Crowe professionals follow a detailed innovation road map to create original, practical solutions that help address their clients' biggest challenges. This process allows them to see their ideas through from start to finish.
- Mobility strategy: Rolled out more than two years ago, this strategy defied the norm of the professional services industry. It allows Crowe personnel to work where they're most productive – whether that be the office, their home or elsewhere – and wear jeans while they're in the office. This policy continues to receive great reviews on annual internal employee engagement surveys.
- Benefits: The firm promotes healthy living through its internal well-being portal, which allows Crowe individuals to complete wellness activities – such as exercise challenges, healthy eating, doctor visits and mindful lifestyle changes – for gift cards and health insurance premium reductions. Additionally, on top of its healthcare and retirement programs, Crowe recently expanded its paid time off policies for military leave and all new parents.
- Community service: Recently acknowledged in the Fortune Best Workplaces for Giving Back list, the firm places a high priority on community service. In honor of the firm's 75th year, Crowe personnel are working toward a combined goal of 75,000 hours of volunteering, which they're well on their way to achieving. In addition, Crowe has policies in place to align its charitable contributions with the volunteer efforts of its people. To learn more, visit the Crowe Horwath Foundation Page.
About Crowe Horwath
Crowe Horwath LLP (www.crowehorwath.com) is one of the largest public accounting, consulting and technology firms in the United States. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities while also helping clients reach their goals with tax, advisory, risk and performance services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the country's best places to work. Crowe serves clients worldwide as an independent member of Crowe Horwath International, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in nearly 130 countries around the world.
