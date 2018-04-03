Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer

"Ann has extensive experience maturing companies through key stages of corporate growth and supporting the development of novel therapies," said Mark McCamish, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Forty Seven, Inc. "That experience, coupled with her background in investment banking and management consulting, will be critical to us as we continue advancing 5F9 through clinical development. I look forward to Ann's contributions to our progress and our culture as we strive to help patients defeat their cancer."

Ms. Rhoads most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Treasurer and Secretary of Zogenix, Inc. In this role, she oversaw all areas of financial management, raising approximately $400 million through Zogenix's initial public offering and subsequent public equity and debt financings and facilitating the in-licensing of Zogenix's lead product candidate, ZX008. Prior to joining Zogenix in 2010, Ms. Rhoads was Senior Vice President and CFO of Premier, Inc. from 2000 to 2009 and led the execution of Premier's long-term strategic plan and the acquisition of two companies by Premier. Premier's revenue grew during her tenure as CFO by approximately 90% from the end of 2000 to the end of 2009. Earlier, she worked as a vice president at Sprout Group, the venture capital affiliate of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, as a consultant for Bain & Company, and as a member of the leveraged buyout and principal investment group at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Rhoads holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and a B.S. with a concentration in Finance from the University of Arkansas.

"Through a remarkable passion for patients, Forty Seven has the potential to become a leader in the development of a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics," said Ann Rhoads. "With five clinical trials of 5F9 underway across different indications and multiple data readouts expected in the next year, Forty Seven is at an exciting time in its evolution. I look forward to lending my expertise to further advance these efforts and, ultimately, deliver meaningful benefit to patients."

About Forty Seven, Inc.:

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven's lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in five clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and colorectal carcinoma.

