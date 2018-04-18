Forty8Fifty Labs to Host DevOps Tech Summit Focused on Containers, Microservices and Loosely Coupled Architecture

"New industry findings show that loosely coupled architecture is a key enabler of continuous application delivery," said Rashad Neloms, Vice President Technology and Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs. "While microservices and containers are great choices for creating these loosely coupled systems, many teams find it hard to decouple monolithic applications to move projects forward. Our DevOps Tech Summit will explore this challenge in detail and provide the real-world examples and best practices teams can employ to overcome their DevOps barriers."

Attendees of this DevOps-industry event will learn about how the right architecture choices can help teams achieve continuous delivery. They'll also explore strategies to coordinate, integrate, test, deploy, and release loosely coupled applications and discuss operational approaches for how to monitor, secure, and provide support for containerized applications and microservices-based architectures.

Expert speakers include:

Jez Humble , Author, Speaker, CTO at DevOps Research & Assessment

, Author, Speaker, CTO at DevOps Research & Assessment Veer Muchandi, Principal Architect, RedHat

Ian Buchanan , Principal Solutions Engineer, DevOps, Atlassian

, Principal Solutions Engineer, DevOps, Atlassian Rashad Neloms , Vice President Technology & Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs

, Vice President Technology & Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs Brooke Gravitt , Vice President Engineering & Chief Software Architect, Forty8Fifty Labs

, Vice President Engineering & Chief Software Architect, Forty8Fifty Labs Allen Vailliencourt , DevOps Solution Architect, Forty8Fifty Labs

, DevOps Solution Architect, Forty8Fifty Labs Jorge Alago , Cyber Security Architecture Lead, Veristor

The event, to be hosted at the Veristor Corporate office at 4850 River Green Parkway in Duluth, is sponsored by Atlassian, RedHat, Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, RedLock, and Splunk. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on May 15, 2018.

Seating is limited. To register today visit: https://info.forty8fiftylabs.com/devops-tech-summit-2018.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

