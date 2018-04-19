Forum Systems to Explore API Security Fundamentals at Midwest Summit

Taking place Thursday, April 26, from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT at the Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown, the Midwest API Summit will feature Forum Systems CTO Jason Macy and other industry experts exploring the best practices in securing API-based architectures. During the event, Forum Systems will showcase how its award-winning Forum Sentry API security gateway is providing the foundation for an effective API security strategy.

"APIs are revolutionary, powerful technology, but as evidenced by the recent massive Panera breach, they are innately vulnerable. Making matters worse, the myths surrounding API security typically make it a very misunderstood and unpracticed discipline," said Macy. "As such, we're hosting another event in our successful 'Summit Series' – this time in Cincinnati – to foster informative, collaborative discussions around API security strategy and best practices."

At Forum Systems' Midwest API Summit, attendees will hear industry leaders explore real-world problem/solution scenarios. Additionally, the event will feature engaging discussions on identifying and mitigating API architecture risks; the differences between an API security gateway and an API gateway; and effectively leveraging the cloud while ensuring identity security.

Featuring executive speakers from the telecommunications and financial services industries, notable Midwest API Summit sessions include:

An Introduction to the API Security Gateway Modern Architecture

An API Security Journey

Reducing Costs and Enabling Efficiency with API Security Gateways

The complimentary event will include lunch and be followed by dinner at Boca. For more information and to register, please visit: http://info.forumsys.com/forum-systems-api-summit-cincinnati2018

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems Inc. is the leader in API Security Management. Providing centralized security, identity and integration for API communications, the Forum Sentry API Security Gateway enables enterprises to manage complex API strategies in an efficient, agile, highly secure manner. Processing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, and architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry delivers unparalleled protection against modern API vulnerabilities. Forum Sentry is the industry's only FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API security gateway for enabling secure connectivity between users, applications and the cloud. For more information, please visit www.forumsys.com.

