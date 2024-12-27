Founders of Aruza Pest Control Acquire Obex Pest Defense

Solomon Airhart and Jordan Agee, have acquired Denver-based Obex Pest Defense, founded by Sean Licalzi in 2020. Building on their success with Aruza Pest Control, Airhart and Agee plan to expand Obex's customer-focused services across Colorado, aiming to grow it into one of the state's leading residential pest control companies.

DENVER, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solomon Airhart, Founder & CEO of Growable Ventures, along with business partner Jordan Agee, has announced the acquisition of Obex Pest Defense, a Denver-based pest control company founded in 2020 by Sean Licalzi. This move marks a significant milestone for Growable Ventures as it continues to expand its footprint in the pest control industry and increase its portfolio of successful pest control companies.

Obex Pest Defense, known for its premier pest control services in Colorado, has built a loyal customer base spanning from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. The acquisition demonstrates Growable Ventures' strategic approach to growing and enhancing pest control businesses, leveraging years of expertise from Airhart and Agee, who previously co-founded the award-winning Aruza Pest Control in 2016. Under Airhart's leadership, Aruza achieved recognition as an Inc. 500 company and one of the Top 100 pest control companies ranked by PCT Magazine before its acquisition in 2022.

"We are really excited to take over Obex Pest Defense," said Solomon Airhart. "When we started Aruza, we had a clear vision for what that company would achieve, and we were able to deliver on it quicker than expected. There was so much we couldn't do with Aruza that Jordan and I are very excited to do with Obex."

Jordan Agee, co-founder of Aruza Pest Control, shared similar enthusiasm: "Colorado is such an amazing and beautiful state, and we look forward to becoming a part of it and growing Obex there."

Sean Licalzi, founder of Obex Pest Defense, expressed his confidence in Growable Ventures as the perfect successor for his company. "Selling Obex was a big deal for me—it felt like handing over my baby that I built from the ground up. After chatting with several companies, I landed on Growable Ventures, and honestly, it all came down to my connection with Solomon. We've crossed paths in the pest control world for quite a while, and I've always respected how he operates his business and the success he's had with his other acquisitions," said Licalzi.

"I wanted to ensure that what I created would not just survive but thrive and continue to make a real impact instead of getting lost in a corporate machine. Plus, I needed to know my team would be in good hands. Growable Ventures ticked all the boxes for me, and from beginning to end, they were a breeze to work with. It felt right, and I'm excited about what's next," he added.

With a strong commitment to building on the foundation laid by Sean Licalzi, Growable Ventures aims to scale Obex into one of the most recognized residential pest control companies in Colorado. "We love the brand that Sean had created with Obex, and we look forward to building it into one of the most recognized residential pest control companies in Colorado," noted Airhart.

This acquisition further solidifies Growable Ventures' reputation as a leader in the pest control industry, a private equity firm that excels in nurturing startups to become high-performing companies.

About Growable Ventures

Growable Ventures, based in North Carolina, is a private equity firm specializing in investments in pest control startups and other small businesses. Founded by Solomon Airhart, the firm has a proven track record for scaling companies through strategic planning, operational expertise, and a commitment to innovation and leadership in customer-focused industries.

Media Contact

Solomon Airhart, Growable Ventures, 1 9802053456, [email protected]

SOURCE Growable Ventures