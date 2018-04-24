Founding IAB Chairman Rich LeFurgy Joins LotLinx Board of Directors

CHICAGO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the industry's #1 Automotive /AI/™, announced today that veteran adtech executive and Founding IAB Chairman Rich LeFurgy will be added to the company's Board of Directors. LeFurgy has a seasoned background and expertise with programmatic data, mobile, social and AI, and will be a valuable asset to the LotLinx team and its customers.

LeFurgy has over 20 years of dynamic experience in the advertising industry, and a deep understanding of granular-level data for numerous companies and verticals. LeFurgy currently serves as General Partner and Founder of Archer Advisors, an advisory services consultancy that has helped both startup companies and giants like Google accelerate their business ideas.

Recently, LeFurgy served on the Board of Directors of Placecast, a location-based intelligence platform that was sold to Ericsson. Earlier he was Chairman of the Board of x+1, a company that was early to programmatic marketing that was sold to Rocket Fuel. LeFurgy was on the Board of adtech network Blue Lithium, which was sold to Yahoo, and Founding Chairman of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a digital media and marketing trade association with over 650 member companies. He has been an active advisor or investor in over 60 digital advertising companies.

"I have known Rich for over 20 years and worked with him on a variety of projects," says Len Short, Founding Chairman and CEO of LotLinx. "He has unparalleled experience and understanding of today's online advertising ecosystem, and has helped numerous marketing technology companies succeed. We are excited and eager to welcome him to our growing team."

"I'm delighted to be working with Len again," says Rich LeFurgy. "I was a sounding board and early investor in the company, and quite impressed by how LotLinx was early to recognize the importance of machine learning for dealers. Artificial Intelligence is clearly one of the driving forces of where online advertising is headed, and I look forward to helping the company take VIN-level marketing to the next level."

Next month, dealer executives can learn more about how /AI/ is changing the automotive industry at the DrivingSales Presidents Club event in Fort Lauderdale on May 6. At the event LotLinx president Eric Brown is a presenting finalist for the highly regarded Most Valuable Insight award.

About LotLinx

LotLinx is an award-winning Automotive /AI/ company dedicated to empowering automotive dealers and the agencies that work with them, up to the OEM level. LotLinx-VIN Specific™ digital marketing can transform dealer results, dramatically increasing online engagement and net-new shoppers while eliminating digital advertising waste. Founded in 2012 and based in Chicago, LotLinx works with thousands of dealers including rooftops under the nation's Top 100 auto groups, and recently expanded into the Canadian market. For more, visit www.lotlinx.com.

