Four Day Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar

The Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar is a 4 day program that is designed to be the most comprehensive and practical seminar available in its field. The seminar covers employee benefits issues that arise in the design and administration of employee benefit plans, the management of their assets, controversies between plan sponsors, trustees, participants and the numerous government agencies that regulate these plans. The accelerating changes in the legal environment, coupled with the complex, technical nature of the laws and regulations and increasing governmental scrutiny, make it extremely difficult to keep current in this field.

This seminar addresses this need by providing participants with insights into the many regulations, laws and their requirements, the governmental agencies which administer and enforce those laws, and the litigation and court opinions resulting from the enforcement efforts of these agencies, as well as private causes of action to enforce the provisions of these laws.



The goal of this seminar is to improve the participant's ability to identify and limit risks to their organization in dealing with employee benefit plans and to provide "best practices" insights. The program is sponsored and designed by the Institute for Applied Management & Law, Inc. in consultation with attorneys from leading law firms who regularly advise and represent a broad range of plan sponsors and plan fiduciaries in their dealings with employee benefit plans.



The 4 day Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar is designed to give participants the practical information they need to be more effective professionals.

This is Accomplished by Providing the Following:

A comprehensive understanding of the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations relating to the administration of employee benefit plans and the management of their assets and how they affect plan sponsors, plan fiduciaries, and plan service providers.

The basic skills to administer employee benefit plans and manage their assets pursuant to the current requirements of the law, to recognize and avoid problem areas and to cope with regulatory requirements, to respond appropriately to compliance complaints, and to minimize the possibility of expensive and time-consuming litigation.

Information regarding current regulatory, litigation, and legislative developments and trends in the employee benefits field which will enable participants to make important contributions to the administration and management of employee benefit plans performed by their organizations, and to anticipate and cope with the ever-emerging regulatory and enforcement developments in these critical areas.

By participating in the Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar you will:

Learn the best practices in this complex field, including recent developments

Improve your on-the-job skills immediately

Increase your confidence in dealing with the complex area of employee benefits

Reduce your organization's exposure to expensive and timeconsuming litigation

Update your information and knowledge in a rapidly changing field of law

Have all your employee benefits law questions answered by highly experienced attorneys and consultants

Increase your value to your organization

Meet and exchange ideas with colleagues in a stimulating environment

Earn an important credential...The Certificate in Employee Benefits Law ...from a highly respected organization...

