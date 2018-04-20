Four Military Heroes Inducted Into the Southwestern Veterans' Center Hall of Fame

"Today we honor true American heroes for sacrifices they made preserving our freedom and securing our safety while serving in foreign land during tumultuous times," said Rich Adams, SWVC commandant. "We are honored to induct these men into the Hall of Fame, where we can all pay homage to their legacies for years to come."

Today's four inductees join 52 other American heroes who have become members of the SWVC Hall of Fame since its inception in 2002.The new inductees are:



Sgt. Frederick P. Gimbel: As a member of the U.S. Air Force, Gimbel served as a sheet metal worker, using a rivet gun to patch airplanes. He was awarded The American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic—Pacific Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Stars, The Good Conduct Medal, and the Victory Medal World War II. He passed away in 2017.



Sgt. Vincent H. Hoover: A member of the U.S. Army, Hoover deployed in 2008 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. As part of a four-vehicle convoy in Baghdad, a grenade hit him in the chest and landed in the bottom of his turret. He picked it up and threw it to the left of the vehicle while screaming to his driver to leave the vicinity. He, along with his team, set up cordons and raided trying to locate the source of the attack. He was awarded The Silver Star for gallantry in action and The Army Commendation Medal. Sergeant Vincent H. Hoover is still serving in the U.S. Army.



Pfc. Donald Ronald Lobaugh: As a member of the U.S. Army, Lobaugh was awarded the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty during WWII. While his company was withdrawing from its position on July 21, 1944, the enemy attacked and cut off approximately one platoon of U.S. troops. The platoon immediately defended its position, which it held through the night. While attempting to destroy an enemy weapon he was wounded throwing a hand grenade. Even though he was wounded, Lobaugh rushed the emplacement, firing as he advanced. He was struck repeatedly but continued his attack killing two of the enemy before he was slain.



Tech. 4th Grade William J. Lucas: As a member of the U.S. Army, Lucas trained in the art of demolitions, mines and minesweepers. In his role, he took part in tasks such as protecting anti-tank guns with mines, defusing bridges wired with explosives and clearing mines from attack routes to be used by the U.S. armored units. He was awarded The Combat Infantryman Badge, The Good Conduct Medal, The European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Medal with two Bronze Stars with Oak Leaf Cluster, The WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. He passed away in 2014.



A key criteria for induction into the SWVC Hall of Fame is that the nominee must have completed honorable, active duty, military service and rendered extraordinary service to our nation, the community and/or to comrades while in military services. Additionally, inductees must be a current resident of a Pennsylvania state veterans home, or a community resident who served in uniform (with distinction) from one of the local counties affiliated with that veterans home.

