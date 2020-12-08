Four New Songs to Get You Through the Rest of 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Exhale's hopeful vulnerability is what makes the track stand out. Instead of being an escape the song encourages listeners to keep pushing through "one breath and one step at a time because it will get better."

Exhale - Ryn Dean

Find the Full Song Here .

From its hopeful refrain to its deeply vulnerable lyrics, this catchy, cathartic tune "is part diary entry, and part letter to my loved ones," says Dean. Instead of an escape the song is about having the courage to let go, and allow difficult emotions to surface. "My hope for Exhale is that it helps those battling with mental health issues and added holiday stressors to share what they're going through," Dean said, "I hope the takeaway is that one step and one deep breath at a time, keep pushing through because it does get better." Watch more from Dean here.

Good Days - Chris Mann

Find the Full Song Here.

The new single from Mann, like his latest viral parody, The 12 Days of Quarantine , reminds us that although we're experiencing unprecedented, tumultuous times, we're not experiencing them alone. Speaking on the release, Mann said, "Good Days' is a reminder that the windshield is big and the rearview mirror is small for a reason. I refuse to believe that our glory days are behind us. We have to come together to find good days ahead and I believe we will." Watch the video here .

Domino - Crush Club

Find the Full Song Here.

Carrying a similar message, Crush Club delivers an upbeat track that inspires us to keep on dancing, even if no one is watching. "Domino is our love letter to the club," says the band, "This Latin house banger is our way of conjuring that beautiful feeling of togetherness on a dance floor. Though we can't be physically together to celebrate over the holidays, the music still connects us." Watch the video here.

I'm Back - Hill Harris

Find the Full Song Here .

"I'm Back" is that keep on fighting song full of kinetic energy for those I-just-don't-feel-like-it moments. If you're looking for something to help you crush any challenge, from home workouts to home schooling, Harris' track delivers. "Nothing quite motivates me like the holidays," says Harris, "I think it has to do with the amount of love and support we feel from all over. Every year I feed off that love and created music with that same DNA." Watch more videos from Harris here.

