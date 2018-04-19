Four Seasons Building Products Acquires AlumaLine of Nevada

As outdoor living continues to grow into one of the biggest trends and focuses of home improvement today, FSBP is expanding its reach to more markets and ultimately more professionals and homeowners who need solutions to overcome hurdles with enhancing outdoor spaces.

"AlumaLine has established a strong reputation for great service and going the extra mile for their customers and we want to preserve and expand on that," said Steve C. Stephens, President of Four Seasons Building Products and Business Development Officer of Latium USA. "We are excited about the many opportunities AlumaLine brings to FSBP, including market expansion, new product categories and, most importantly, some great new team members and customers. Ultimately this is part of our focus to help more people access our innovative outdoor solutions to enhance and transform their outdoor environment into a more healthful, relaxing oasis."

Founded in 1953 by Ralph Tate, AlumaLine will continue as a distributor with key leadership integrating into FSBP as part of AlumaLine Distribution™, A Four Seasons Building Products Company, serving as a new Mountain States Region.

"We are excited to join Four Seasons Building Products to accelerate opportunities to grow the business and provide additional services and products to our customers," said Troy Gartell, owner of AlumaLine, who will stay on as a business leader with FSBP. Gartell will be joined at FSBP by AlumaLine founder's son Monty Tate, who, in 1971, transformed the business from a home improvement retail company into a wholesale distributor in the intermountain states.

"Latium USA is excited about this market sector and about doing more deals," stated Shaun Kennedy, CEO of Latium USA. "We are in a growth mode and continue to invest in ways to grow and leverage our footprint in North America, both organically and through acquisition."

Latium USA and its Board were advised by Sphaeris Capital Management LLC, a specialist in add-on acquisition programs, middle market mergers & acquisitions, and proprietary investments globally.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS BUILDING PRODUCTS

Four Seasons Building Products (FSBP) is one of the largest manufacturers of outdoor living products and is owned by LatiumUSA, part of Latium Enterprises global group of diversified businesses. Headquartered in Holbrook, New York, FSBP has the largest national footprint of factories and 18 Service Center Locations to deliver the best customer experiences and support across North America.

FSBP is known for its high quality products and specializes in bringing innovative customer solutions to transform outdoor living spaces with a full range of options in Patio Covers, Pergolas, LifeRooms, Pool Enclosures, Carports, Screens, Awnings and Patio Rooms to our network of over 3,000 Professional Dealers, Contractors and Distributors in Remodeling, Commercial and Home Building Channels.

Latium USA also features additional businesses through its Four Seasons & Windows and Four Seasons Retail businesses.

fourseasonsbp.com

fourseasonssunrooms.com

AlumaLine.net

LatiumEnterprises.com

