FOURMIDABLE continues its growth into Ohio and announces the management of Seneca Oaks Apartments in Youngstown

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FOURMIDABLE, a diversified, national real estate management company that specializes in managing affordable, public housing, senior, market rate, tax credit and condominium communities, continues to expansion their portfolio in Ohio.
FOURMIDABLE has been designated as the managing agent for Seneca Oaks Apartments, a conventional, market rate community consisting of 154 multi-family units in Youngstown, Ohio. Seneca Oaks offers one and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $435 to $470 per month. Utilities including heat, gas, water and sewer are included in the rent.
"We are excited to begin a new partnership with Seneca Oaks LLC and continue our growth in Northeastern Ohio," said Cheryl Tostige, FOURMIDABLE's Marketing Specialist. "We are pleased that our reputation and experience as a management company has guided our growth into new areas and we are hopeful that will continue."
Michael Schocker, FOURMIDABLE president, said Seneca Oaks ownership is a good fit with the company.
"They are deeply committed to enhancing both the community and the experience of the residents they serve," he said.
Seneca Oaks is located at 1096 E. Way Drive in Youngstown, Ohio. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00-5:00.
About FOURMIDABLE
FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 84 communities in 13 states, with approximately 8,000 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free WiFi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.
