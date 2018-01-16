FPL aplicará ahorros tributarios federales hacia el costo de $1.3 mil millones del huracán Irma para evitar el aumento en las tarifas de los clientes

Además, puede que FPL utilice futuros ahorros tributarios federales para continuar operando bajo el acuerdo de tarifa básica actual más allá del plazo inicial, que abarca hasta 2020, por hasta dos años adicionales.



"Este momento de la reforma tributaria federal, después del huracán más caro en la historia de la Florida, creó una oportunidad inusual y sin precedentes. Creemos que el plan que hemos esbozado es la manera más rápida de comenzar a pasar ahorros impositivos a nuestros clientes y el enfoque más apropiado para mantener las tarifas bajas y estables en los próximos años", dijo Eric Silagy, presidente y director ejecutivo de FPL.



El huracán Irma fue una de las tormentas más grandes y poderosas que jamás haya azotado a la Florida, y la respuesta de FPL no tuvo precedentes tanto en escala como en la velocidad del restablecimiento de energía. La compañía había anunciado previamente su intención de comenzar a recuperar el costo de restauración de $1.3 mil millones mediante la implementación de un recargo en las cuentas de los clientes hasta 2020.



La capacidad de aprovechar los ahorros tributarios federales de esta manera se logra mediante el acuerdo de tarifa básica actual de FPL, que se negoció con la Oficina del Defensor Público y otros grupos de clientes y fue aprobado por unanimidad por la Comisión de Servicios Públicos de la Florida en 2016. El acuerdo estableció parámetros para tarifas básicas y recargos por tormentas desde 2017 hasta al menos 2020.



"Nuestro acuerdo de tarifas actual brinda la posibilidad de utilizar los ahorros tributarios federales para compensar por completo los costos de restauración del huracán Irma, que ofrece un beneficio inmediato para los clientes, y también la oportunidad potencial de evitar un aumento general de la tarifa básica por hasta dos años adicionales", dijo Silagy.

Manteniendo las cuentas de los clientes bajas

Mientras que los precios de casi todos los productos y servicios han aumentado en los últimos años, la cuenta típica de cliente residencial de 1,000-kWh de FPL se ha mantenido muy baja. De hecho, la cuenta típica de FPL es más baja hoy que hace más de 10 años.



Ya entre las más bajas de la nación, la cuenta típica de cliente de 1,000 k-Wh de FPL caerá a casi 30 por ciento por debajo del último promedio nacional, con una disminución de $3.35 por mes que entrará en vigencia el 1 de marzo con la finalización de la recuperación de costos por el huracán Matthew.

Cuenta típica de cliente de 1,000 k-Wh de FPL 2006 Actual Comenzando 1 de marzo de 2018 $108.61 $102.72 $99.37 A partir del 1 de marzo, la cuenta típica de FPL será aproximadamente un 15 por ciento más baja que el promedio estatal y un 29 por ciento más baja que el promedio en los EE. UU. , según los últimos datos. Fuente: Promedio estatal ($116.61) refleja cuentas de noviembre 2017 reportadas por 42 empresas de energía eléctrica en la Florida; Promedio de los EE.UU. ($139.86) está basado en cuentas del verano 2017 de 175 empresas de energía eléctrica, publicado por Edison Electric Institute.

Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company es la tercera empresa de energía eléctrica más grande en los Estados Unidos, proporcionando servicio a casi 5 millones de cuentas de clientes, o un estimado de más de 10 millones de personas, en alrededor de casi la mitad del estado de la Florida. La cuenta típica de cliente residencial de 1,000-kWh de FPL es aproximadamente un 25 por ciento más baja que el último promedio nacional y, entre las más bajas de la nación. La fiabilidad del servicio de FPL es superior al 99.98 por ciento, y sus plantas de energía de uso altamente eficiente del combustible son de las más limpias entre todas las empresas de energía eléctrica del país. La compañía fue reconocida en 2017 como una de las empresas de servicio público más fiables de los EE.UU. por Market Strategies International por cuarto año consecutivo. Siendo un empleador líder en la Florida con aproximadamente 8,900 empleados, FPL es una subsidiaria de NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), una compañía de energía limpia ampliamente reconocida por sus esfuerzos en lo referente a la sostenibilidad, la ética y la diversidad, y ha sido clasificada en el puesto N.º 1 entre las empresas de electricidad y gas en la lista Fortune de 2017 de las "Empresas más Admiradas del Mundo". NextEra Energy también es la compañía matriz de NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, que, junto con sus entidades afiliadas, es una de las mayores generadoras de energía renovable eólica y solar del mundo. Para más información sobre las compañías de NextEra Energy, visite estos sitios de Internet: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

