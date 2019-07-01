Frac Sand (White & Brown) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024
Jul 01, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global frac sand market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024
A thriving oil and gas industry is the key factor driving the global market growth. With the number of oil and gas exploration activities on the rise across the globe, the demand for frac sand is also experiencing strong growth. In order to meet the rapidly increasing demand for petroleum and oil and gas worldwide, the technique of hydraulic fracturing is widely being employed by the oil and gas industry. This consequently is increasing the demand for frac sand as well since it is integral to the operation with approximately thousand tons of frac sand being required per hydraulic fracturing process.
Additionally, the introduction of fine-mesh frac sand, which enhances the flow of natural fluid while they are released from the shale, is also catalyzing the market growth. Other factors such as its cost-effectiveness when compared with resin-coated and ceramic proppants, are also contributing significantly to its demand.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global frac sand market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global frac sand industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global frac sand industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global frac sand industry?
- What is the structure of the global frac sand industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global frac sand industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global frac sand industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Frac Sand Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 White Sand
6.2 Brown Sand
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Oil Exploitation
7.2 Natural Gas Exploration
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Manufacturing Process
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 CARBO Ceramics
14.3.2 Emerge Energy Services
14.3.3 Fairmount Santrol
14.3.4 Hi Crush
14.3.5 Source Energy Services
14.3.6 U.S Silica
14.3.7 Preferred Sands
14.3.8 Badger Mining Corporation
14.3.9 Unimin Corporation
14.3.10 Chieftain Sand
14.3.11 Smart Sand Inc.
14.3.12 Chongqing Changjiang
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6nc63
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article