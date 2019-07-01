Frac Sand (White & Brown) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global frac sand market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024

A thriving oil and gas industry is the key factor driving the global market growth. With the number of oil and gas exploration activities on the rise across the globe, the demand for frac sand is also experiencing strong growth. In order to meet the rapidly increasing demand for petroleum and oil and gas worldwide, the technique of hydraulic fracturing is widely being employed by the oil and gas industry. This consequently is increasing the demand for frac sand as well since it is integral to the operation with approximately thousand tons of frac sand being required per hydraulic fracturing process.

Additionally, the introduction of fine-mesh frac sand, which enhances the flow of natural fluid while they are released from the shale, is also catalyzing the market growth. Other factors such as its cost-effectiveness when compared with resin-coated and ceramic proppants, are also contributing significantly to its demand.

How has the global frac sand market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global frac sand industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global frac sand industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global frac sand industry?

What is the structure of the global frac sand industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global frac sand industry?

What are the profit margins in the global frac sand industry?

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Frac Sand Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 White Sand

6.2 Brown Sand

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Oil Exploitation

7.2 Natural Gas Exploration

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Manufacturing Process



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 CARBO Ceramics

14.3.2 Emerge Energy Services

14.3.3 Fairmount Santrol

14.3.4 Hi Crush

14.3.5 Source Energy Services

14.3.6 U.S Silica

14.3.7 Preferred Sands

14.3.8 Badger Mining Corporation

14.3.9 Unimin Corporation

14.3.10 Chieftain Sand

14.3.11 Smart Sand Inc.

14.3.12 Chongqing Changjiang



