France & Benelux Cinema Industry Report 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 05:00 ET
The France and Benelux region is home to some of Europe's most innovative exhibitors and, in France and the Netherlands, some of its fastest-growing markets. After a wave of consolidation, the pace of change and growth may now slow, though with France a big gap in the portfolios of pan-European exhibitors such as Odeon and Vue there may yet be significant changes still to come.
Bringing together market and financial data from the region, and profiles of the key companies active in it, this report describes the most recent developments and offers five-year forecasts of key metrics such as admissions, box office and screen numbers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Belgium
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Kinepolis
- Forecasts
2. France
- Audience
- Films
- Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Les Cinmas Gaumont Path
- CGR
- UGC
- Kinepolis
- Cineville
- Cine-Alpes
- MK2
- Megarama
- Forecasts
3. Luxembourg
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
4. Netherlands
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Concessions and Other Income
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Path Theatres
- Vue
- Kinepolis
- Forecasts
List of Tables
Belgium
- Belgian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2014-2019
- Kinepolis Admissions by Country 2013-2018
- Kinepolis Financial Data 2014-2018
- Forecasts
- Belgium Forecasts 2018-2023
France
- French Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Cinema Audience by Age 2013
- Cinema Audience by Age 2018
- French Film Production 2013-2018
- Investment in French Films 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Admissions by Genre 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Releases 2013-2018
- Leading Distributors 2017-2018
- Cinema Taxes and Film Rental 2013-2018
- Sites, Screens, Seats and Admissions by Type of Cinema 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2014-2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2014-2018
- Les Cinemas Gaumont Path Sites, Screens and Admissions by Country 2018
- Forecasts
- France Market Forecasts 2018-2023
Luxembourg
- Luxembourg Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Cinemas in Luxembourg February 2019
- Companies
- Forecasts
- Luxembourg Forecasts 2018-2023
Netherlands
- Dutch Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases and Domestic Film Market Share 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Leading Distributors by Box Office 2016-2018
- Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors Sites and Screens 2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Box Office 2018
- Forecasts
- Netherlands Forecasts 2018-2023
Companies Mentioned
- CGR
- Cine-Alpes
- Cineville
- Kinepolis
- Les Cinmas Gaumont Path
- MK2
- Megarama
- Path Theatres
- UGC
- Vue
