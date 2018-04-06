France e-Cigarette Consumer Report 2018: Based on 2017 Survey Results

The "France Consumer Survey: Home is Where the Heart is for E-Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A survey of French e-cigarette users finds vape stores are a very popular retail channel for e-liquids, while hardware purchases are predominantly made online.

An online survey of French e-cigarette consumers was conducted by the publisher between September 2017 and October 2017. All respondents are current e-cigarette users who vape at least monthly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction and Methodology

3. Respondent Profile

4. Tobacco and e-cigarettes

5. Vape Journey

6. Distribution

7. Hardware

8. E-liquids

Companies Mentioned

  • Aromes-et-liquides
  • E-liquide-fr
  • Eleaf
  • Joytech
  • Kumulusvape
  • Lepetitvapoteur
  • Taklope
  • Vandy Vape

