Franchise Marketing Veterans to Lead WorkWave's ContactUs Digital Marketing Agency

"The addition of Michael and Philip St. Jacques reinforces WorkWave's relentless focus on building a comprehensive end-to-end software and services solution that enables field service, franchise and logistics companies to grow revenue, improve efficiency and satisfy customers at each and every touchpoint," said Chris Sullens, CEO of WorkWave. "ContactUs will now have the enhanced expertise it needs to provide its clients with a powerful and unprecedented level of strategic advice, industry knowledge and full-spectrum digital marketing campaign support."

"We have a strong strategic understanding of core franchise brand challenges and have developed revenue-driving solutions for decades," said Michael St. Jacques. "With the digital landscape evolving rapidly, the combination of our expertise with WorkWave's advanced digital marketing capabilities will allow us to offer a full set of highly strategic digital solutions and ROI impact at scale to meet the specialized needs of field service and franchise businesses. This creates a revolutionary agency solution we believe does not currently exist."

ContactUs is an advanced digital agency providing marketing services to help field service, franchise and other businesses drive demand for their brands. Supplemented by WorkWave's software solutions to improve back-office efficiency, increase visibility into field operations, and enhance sales, marketing and service, ContactUS and WorkWave provide truly transformative solutions for field service companies.

"We are excited to help propel the ContactUs agency business forward by leveraging a strategic and financially-driven approach to digital marketing," said Philip St. Jacques. "As a team, we are dedicated to solving our clients' most complex marketing challenges. Together with ContactUs, we have the full spectrum of digital capabilities and resources to meet any level of client need."

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

