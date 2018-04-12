Franchising Offers Local Millennial Alternate Career Path

From work-life balance to purposeful labor to economic security, there are various reasons why graduates decide to take an alternate career path. Hamdan found herself at a crossroads of wanting to pursue an advanced degree or take the reins of her own career.

"Education has always been extremely important to me, so when I heard my uncle talking about the great deal of success my little cousins were experiencing in the Kumon Math and Reading Program, I was intrigued and decided to research the company," said Hamdan, owner and instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Oaklawn-Northwest. "With each step of the process, I fell in love with the company even more. Kumon gave me the confidence to open my own business."

There are 64 Kumon Math and Reading Centers in Greater Chicago. The addition of Oaklawn-Northwest is part of Kumon's 2018 expansion plan of welcoming 100 new franchisees nationwide.

"My goal is to make a positive difference in the lives of kids within the community," said Hamdan. "I hope to help kids realize that they are capable of achieving all of their dreams and that nothing is unattainable."

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life. Learn more about the Kumon franchise opportunity today.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franchising-offers-local-millennial-alternate-career-path-300624196.html

SOURCE Kumon

Related Links

http://www.kumon.com

