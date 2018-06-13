Francisco D'Souza Named Vice Chairman of Cognizant Board of Directors in Addition to Chief Executive Officer

"Cognizant has become one of the world's leading technology services companies based on a unique 'client-first' culture. The company's leadership team has been at the vanguard of the shifts in technology, and the company has invested significantly in digital over the past several years to achieve a differentiated market position," said John Klein, Chairman of the Cognizant Board of Directors. "As we look at the vast market opportunities to help our clients apply digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud and blockchain at scale, we are confident that we have the market position and the executive team to further extend Cognizant's leadership."

"In particular, I would like to recognize Francisco for his remarkable contributions since he was named CEO in 2007," continued Klein. "Since he assumed the role, Cognizant has grown more than seven-fold, to a Fortune 200 company with nearly $15 billion in revenues in 2017. Every year under his leadership Cognizant has been ranked as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies. He has also been personally recognized one of America's Best CEOs by Institutional Investor and as one of the top ten on Fortune's Businessperson of the Year ranking. We all look forward to Francisco's continued contributions to the company."

"It's a great honor to be named Vice Chairman of Cognizant's Board," said D'Souza. "The many accomplishments of Cognizant over the years belong to the talented leadership team and to our dedicated group of more than 260,000 associates around the globe who work tirelessly to help our clients build stronger businesses. I'm grateful to all of them and look forward to even greater successes from this team in the years ahead. As Cognizant turns 25 years old as a company, our market opportunity has never been greater as we focus on creating the digital leaders of tomorrow."

