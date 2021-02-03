Frankford RV Dealership Announces 2021 Expansion of Model Inventory

FRANKFORD, Del., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local RV superstore East Coast Campers & More announced that it will be seeing significant growth in the new year, thanks to an expansion of its current RV inventory. This increase in product selection is expected to go into effect in the early months of 2021, and, once implemented, the Frankford dealership estimates housing as many as 100 RV models at any given time.

"We're thankful to have done so well this last year," said Valerie Gravnor, co-founder and co-owner of East Coast Campers & More. "We were initially worried that we wouldn't be able to afford this expansion, but today, adding more models seems like a no-brainer."

As many have seen during this pandemic, COVID-19 has hurt more than just individuals — the novel coronavirus has spurred wave after wave of economic uncertainty, resulting in nearly countless financial blows to businesses across hundreds of major industries. Surprisingly, however, many RV dealerships across the U.S. have seen a significant spike in sales, including East Coast Campers & More, whose Frankford site is owned by Gravnor and her family. This may be due to the dual convenience afforded by the camper design — a comfortable environment during travel is also a comfortable environment during quarantine.

"We were always planning to expand to 100-plus models," added Gravnor. "We just didn't realize it would be possible to do it during a crazy time like this."

Two of the largest change's customers can expect will be seen in East Coast Campers' product selection of destination trailers and travel trailers. Namely, two extensive 2021 series from Keystone RV will be rolling out as early as New Year's Day (January 1st). The Hideout Travel Trailer and the Retreat Destination Trailer are the two Keystone model series the dealership plans to receive in the near future, as well as numerous floor plan options for each.

"We're expecting delivery of these [Keystone] models around February or March," said Gravnor. "This is a great opportunity to get involved in the buildout and to ensure that you get the exact features you want."

If current customers or prospective RV buyers would like to get more information about the Retreat Destination Trailer and/or the Hideout Travel Trailer from Keystone RV, they are encouraged to contact East Coast Campers & More. Information on how to do so can be found in the final section of this article.

Where else will this local RV dealership be adding product inventory? As of right now, that's not immediately clear, even to its owners. However, if 2020 as a whole has taught us anything, it's that the only thing to expect with certainty is the uncertainty of what the future holds.

About East Coast Campers & More

Family-owned and operated since 2017 in Frankford, DE, East Coast Campers & More is one of the region's most comprehensive service providers and product dealers of recreational vehicles. Their model inventory includes both brand-new RVs, such as park models and toy haulers, as well as used campers and travel trailers.

Contact Information For East Coast Campers & More

For all media inquiries and general questions, or to get more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Michael Moutzalias

(844) 876-0872

[email protected]

35502 Parker Road

Frankford, DE 19945

SOURCE East Coast Campers

