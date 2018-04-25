Franklin Financial Network Announces Record Earnings For First Quarter 2018 Of $0.73 Per Diluted Share

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 include:

Return on average assets of 1.03% and return on average tangible common equity of 14.07%;

An 18.4% comparable-quarter increase in loans, including loans held for sale ("total loans"), to $2.32 billion at March 31, 2018 , and a 2.4% (9.6% annualized) sequential-quarter increase. This included replacing record monthly loan pay-offs/pay-downs during the first quarter of 2018 of approximately $200 million ;

at , and a 2.4% (9.6% annualized) sequential-quarter increase. This included replacing record monthly loan pay-offs/pay-downs during the first quarter of 2018 of approximately ; A 19.1% comparable-quarter increase in total deposits to $3.36 billion and 5.9% (23.7% annualized) sequential growth;

and 5.9% (23.7% annualized) sequential growth; Strong credit quality, with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.15%; allowance for loan losses to total loans of 0.94%; and net charge offs to average loans of just 0.01%; and

An efficiency ratio of 54.21%.

Richard Herrington, Chairman, President and CEO remarked, "I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2018 with our first quarter results that produced record earnings per diluted share. Contributing to these results were continued substantial growth in the loan portfolio combined with pristine credit quality, solid capital ratios and higher Net Interest Income despite sustained pressure from rising short-term rates and continued yield curve flattening. We remain very encouraged by the ongoing strength of our Middle Tennessee market. According to a January 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics studying metropolitan areas with more than one million people and the lowest unemployment rates in the country, the Middle Tennessee market ranked third in the country for job growth in 2017.

"We have built a strong foundation for continued growth, reflected in the soundness of our balance sheet and credit quality, in the enhanced capabilities and efficiencies gained through our technology infrastructure investment and in the depth and experience of our management team as well as our colleagues throughout the Company. We are an entrepreneurial, customer-centric business, clearly focused on long-term growth in shareholder value."

Strong Asset Quality: The Company continues to be differentiated among its peers through its pristine asset quality measures. For the first quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses declined significantly on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis to $0.6 million reflecting continued minimal net charge-offs of 0.01% of average loans for the quarter, yet sufficient to maintain an allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.94%.

Attractive, Growing, Local Markets Support Expansion of Balance Sheet: Total assets crossed the milestone of $4 billion for the first time during the first quarter of 2018, increasing 18.2% to $4.08 billion at the quarter's end from the same time in 2017 and 6.2% sequentially. Total loans increased to $2.32 billion or 18.4% compared to March 31, 2017, and 2.4% (9.6% annualized) sequentially for the first quarter of 2018, including loan pay-offs during the quarter of approximately $200 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018, increased 19.1% on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis to $3.36 billion and 5.9% (23.7% annualized). Non-interest bearing deposits increased 24.3% and 9.7% (38.7% annualized) on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis, and interest bearing deposits increased 18.6% and 5.6% (22.3% annualized).

Growth in Loans, Slower Growth in Noninterest Expense and Reduced Tax Rate Offset Impact of Interest Rate Environment: Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased 6.2% to $25.1 million compared with the first quarter of 2017 and increased 2.1% sequentially, while net interest margin was 2.71% for the first quarter, compared with 3.18% for the first quarter last year and 2.92% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Factors contributing to this sequential-quarter decline included approximately six basis points from the impact of tax reform, approximately four basis points from the Company's repositioning of its bond portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2017 and higher short-term funding costs.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, a 13.8% comparable-quarter decline and a 5.9% sequential-quarter increase. Compared with the first quarter of 2017, noninterest income reflected a 38.3% decline in net gains on sale of loans, partially offset by an 18.7% increase in wealth management income. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest income reflected a 67.1% increase in net gains on sale of loans, primarily related to an increase in the value of held-for-sale mortgages due to market conditions.

Noninterest expense was $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, an 8.5% comparable-quarter increase and a 3.1% sequential-quarter decline. The comparable-quarter increase reflected growth of 14.4% in salaries and employee benefits and 23.8% in occupancy and equipment, primarily due to the Company's continuing growth. These expenses were offset by decreases of 16.0% in professional fees, 13.2% in FDIC assessment expense and 8.5% in other expenses. The sequential-quarter decline in expenses was primarily due to a 34.3% decrease in the FDIC assessment and an 18.1% decline in other expense. The Company's efficiency ratio was 54.21% for the first quarter of 2018, compared with 51.63% for the first quarter of 2017 and 57.36% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company's income tax rate improved significantly, to 19.7% for the quarter from 31.1% for the first quarter last year, due to the positive impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, April 26, 2018, to discuss operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2018. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-844-378-6480. For the presentation materials and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Franklin Synergy Bank's website at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for one year, with audio available for 90 days.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expected operating results, including market share and shareholder value, strategy for growth and profitability, projected sales, gross margin and net income figures, the availability of capital resources, and plans concerning products and market acceptance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategies" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the corporation's actual results to materially differ from those described in forward-looking statements include those discussed in Item 1A of the corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2018. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, could differ materially from those set forth in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Future operating results of the corporation are impossible to predict, and no representation or warranty of any kind can be made respecting the present or future accuracy of such forward-looking statements or the ability of the corporation to meet its obligations, and no such representation or warranty is to be inferred.

About the Company

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.08 billion at March 31, 2018, the Bank currently operates through 14 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, and the FTSE Russell 2000 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Sarah Meyerrose

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 236-8344

sarah.meyerrose@franklinsynergy.com

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data)





March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Cash and due from financial institutions $ 246,164

$ 251,543 Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 2,855

2,855 Securities available for sale 1,186,420

999,881 Securities held to maturity (fair value 2018—$210,888 and 2017—$217,608) 213,381

214,856 Loans held for sale, at fair value 12,871

12,024 Loans 2,310,018

2,256,608 Allowance for loan losses (21,738)

(21,247)







Net loans 2,288,280

2,235,361







Restricted equity securities, at cost 19,606

18,492 Premises and equipment, net 10,941

11,281 Accrued interest receivable 12,937

11,947 Bank owned life insurance 49,450

49,085 Deferred tax asset 13,807

10,007 Foreclosed assets 1,503

1,503 Servicing rights, net 3,602

3,620 Goodwill 9,124

9,124 Core deposit intangible, net 903

1,007 Other assets 11,819

10,940







Total assets $ 4,083,663

$ 3,843,526







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Deposits





Non-interest bearing $ 298,503

$ 272,172 Interest bearing 3,056,650

2,895,056







Total deposits 3,355,153

3,167,228 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 317,000

272,000 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 36,071

31,004 Subordinated notes, net 58,559

58,515 Accrued interest payable 2,775

2,769 Other liabilities 9,240

7,357







Total liabilities 3,778,798

3,538,873 Equity





Preferred stock, no par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 —

— Common stock, no par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,258,142 and 13,237,128 issued at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 223,594

222,665 Retained earnings 98,723

88,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,555)

(6,786)







Total shareholders' equity 304,762

304,550 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 103

103







Total equity $ 304,865

$ 304,653







Total liabilities and equity $ 4,083,663

$ 3,843,526









FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Interest income and dividends





Loans, including fees $ 28,793

$ 22,560 Securities:





Taxable 6,111

5,617 Tax-Exempt 1,915

2,020 Dividends on restricted equity securities 274

181 Federal funds sold and other 954

163







Total interest income 38,047

30,541







Interest expense





Deposits 10,643

5,246 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 96

508 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,110

70 Subordinated notes and other borrowings 1,082

1,074







Total interest expense 12,931

6,898







Net interest income 25,116

23,643 Provision for loan losses 573

1,855







Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,543

21,788







Noninterest income





Service charges on deposit accounts 42

30 Other service charges and fees 751

752 Net gains on sale of loans 1,439

2,334 Wealth management 704

593 Loan servicing fees, net 119

107 Net gain on sale and write-down of foreclosed assets 3

3 Other 398

189







Total noninterest income 3,456

4,008







Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 9,188

8,033 Occupancy and equipment 2,594

2,095 FDIC assessment expense 660

760 Marketing 280

267 Professional fees 869

1,035 Amortization of core deposit intangible 104

127 Other 1,793

1,959







Total noninterest expense 15,488

14,276







Income before income tax expense 12,511

11,520 Income tax expense 2,459

3,586







Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,052

$ 7,934







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.76

$ 0.61 Diluted 0.73

0.58

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES(7) — ANALYSIS OF YIELDS & RATES (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

























Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Average

Balance

Interest

Inc / Exp

Average

Yield / Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Inc / Exp

Average

Yield / Rate ASSETS:





















Loans(1)(6) $ 2,307,899

$ 28,805

5.06 %

$ 1,868,678

$ 22,583

4.90 % Securities available for sale(6) 1,074,981

6,682

2.52 %

991,679

6,584

2.69 % Securities held to maturity(6) 214,214

2,021

3.83 %

227,662

2,355

4.20 % Restricted equity securities 18,658

274

5.96 %

13,695

181

5.36 % Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 2,814

12

1.73 %

1,820

7

1.56 % Federal funds sold and other(2) 249,391

942

1.53 %

80,982

156

0.78 %























TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS $ 3,867,957

$ 38,736

4.06 %

$ 3,184,516

$ 31,866

4.06 % Allowance for loan losses (21,683)









(17,162)







All other assets 125,590









96,018































TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,971,864









$ 3,263,372







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





















Deposits:





















Interest checking $ 918,332

$ 3,166

1.40 %

$ 701,983

$ 1,062

0.61 % Money market 744,473

2,600

1.42 %

613,574

1,228

0.81 % Savings 50,442

38

0.31 %

55,613

42

0.31 % Time deposits 1,271,558

4,839

1.54 %

1,080,031

2,914

1.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 296,667

1,110

1.52 %

196,556

508

1.05 % Federal funds purchased and other(3) 31,823

96

1.22 %

44,446

70

0.64 % Subordinated notes and other borrowings 58,532

1,082

7.50 %

58,352

1,074

7.46 %























TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES $ 3,371,827

$ 12,931

1.56 %

$ 2,750,555

$ 6,898

1.02 % Demand deposits 286,918









230,494







Other liabilities 13,279









9,610







Total equity 299,840









272,713































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,971,864









$ 3,263,372







NET INTEREST SPREAD(4)







2.50 %









3.04 % NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 25,805









$ 24,968



NET INTEREST MARGIN(5)







2.71 %









3.18 %





(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances. (2) Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank. (3) Includes repurchase agreements. (4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (6) Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis. (7) Average balances are average daily balances.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Average

Balance

Interest

Inc / Exp

Average

Yield / Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Inc / Exp

Average

Yield / Rate ASSETS:





















Loans(1)(6) $ 2,307,899

$ 28,805

5.06 %

$ 2,198,919

$ 27,294

4.92 % Securities available for sale(6) 1,074,981

6,682

2.52 %

942,916

6,224

2.62 % Securities held to maturity(6) 214,214

2,021

3.83 %

216,429

2,255

4.13 % Restricted equity securities 18,658

274

5.96 %

18,481

265

5.69 % Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 2,814

12

1.73 %

2,381

9

1.50 % Federal funds sold and other(2) 249,391

942

1.53 %

150,627

477

1.26 %























TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS $ 3,867,957

$ 38,736

4.06 %

$ 3,529,753

$ 36,524

4.11 % Allowance for loan losses (21,683)









(20,351)







All other assets 125,590









123,906































TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,971,864









$ 3,633,308







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





















Deposits:





















Interest checking $ 918,332

$ 3,166

1.40 %

$ 603,930

$ 1,417

0.93 % Money market 744,473

2,600

1.42 %

681,950

2,130

1.24 % Savings 50,442

38

0.31 %

53,121

42

0.31 % Time deposits 1,271,558

4,839

1.54 %

1,323,637

4,757

1.43 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 296,667

1,110

1.52 %

290,913

987

1.35 % Federal funds purchased and other(3) 31,823

96

1.22 %

35,689

98

1.09 % Subordinated notes and other borrowings 58,532

1,082

7.50 %

58,488

1,082

7.34 %























TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES $ 3,371,827

$ 12,931

1.56 %

$ 3,047,728

$ 10,513

1.37 % Demand deposits 286,918









268,894







Other liabilities 13,279









11,839







Total equity 299,840









304,847































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,971,864









$ 3,633,308







NET INTEREST SPREAD(4)







2.50 %









2.74 % NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 25,805









$ 26,011



NET INTEREST MARGIN(5)







2.71 %









2.92 %





(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances. (2) Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank. (3) Includes repurchase agreements. (4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (6) Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis. (7) Average balances are average daily balances.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. SUMMARY QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)









As of and for the three months ended





Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2017 Jun 30,

2017 Mar 31,

2017



Income Statement Data ($):













Interest income 38,047 35,121 33,780 33,011 30,541



Interest expense 12,931 10,513 9,454 8,542 6,898



Net interest income 25,116 24,608 24,326 24,469 23,643



Provision for loan losses 573 1,295 590 573 1,855



Noninterest income 3,456 3,264 3,569 3,880 4,008



Noninterest expense 15,488 15,987 15,278 15,283 14,276



Net income before taxes 12,511 10,590 12,027 12,493 11,520



Income tax expense 2,459 8,188 3,138 3,619 3,586



Net income 10,052 2,402 8,889 8,874 7,934



Earnings before interest and taxes 25,442 21,103 21,481 21,035 18,418



Net income available to common shareholders 10,052 2,394 8,889 8,866 7,934



Weighted average diluted common shares 13,249,728 13,767,949 13,773,539 13,701,762 13,657,357



Earnings per share, basic 0.76 0.18 0.67 0.68 0.61



Earnings per share, diluted 0.73 0.17 0.65 0.64 0.58



Profitability (%)













Return on average assets 1.03 0.26 1.03 1.03 0.99



Return on average equity 13.60 3.13 11.83 12.46 11.80



Return on average tangible common equity(4) 14.07 3.22 12.26 12.92 12.27



Efficiency ratio(4) 54.21 57.36 54.77 53.91 51.63



Net interest margin(1) 2.71 2.92 3.05 3.08 3.18



Balance Sheet Data ($):













Loans (including HFS) 2,322,889 2,268,632 2,127,753 2,023,679 1,962,397



Loan loss reserve 21,738 21,247 19,944 18,689 18,105



Cash 246,164 251,543 155,842 96,741 114,664



Securities 1,399,801 1,214,737 1,198,049 1,243,406 1,299,349



Goodwill 9,124 9,124 9,124 9,124 9,124



Intangible assets (Sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights) 950 1,057 1,170 1,232 1,353



Assets 4,083,663 3,843,526 3,565,278 3,443,593 3,454,788



Deposits 3,355,153 3,167,228 2,824,825 2,754,425 2,817,212



Liabilities 3,778,798 3,538,873 3,261,581 3,150,572 3,176,278



Total equity 304,865 304,653 303,697 293,021 278,510



Common equity 304,762 304,550 303,594 292,918 278,407



Tangible common equity(4) 294,688 294,369 293,300 282,562 267,930



Asset Quality (%)













Nonperforming loans/ total loans(2) 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.19 0.21



Nonperforming assets / (total loans(2) + foreclosed assets) 0.22 0.20 0.21 0.26 0.27



Loan loss reserve / total loans(2) 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.93 0.93



Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.01 0.00 (0.13) 0.00 0.07



Capital (%)













Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4) 7.23 7.68 8.25 8.23 7.78



Leverage ratio(3) 7.80 8.25 8.58 8.21 8.36



Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(3) 11.45 11.37 11.58 11.54 11.32



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3) 11.45 11.37 11.58 11.54 11.32



Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 14.42 14.40 14.68 14.69 14.51

























(1) Net interest margins shown in the table above include tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust interest income on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis. (2) Total loans in this ratio exclude loans held for sale. (3) Capital ratios come from the Company's regulatory filings with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and for September 30, 2017 the ratios are estimates since the Company's quarterly regulatory reports have not yet been filed. (4) See Non-GAAP table in the pages that follow.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial data included in our selected historical consolidated financial information are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance:

"Common shareholders' equity" is defined as total shareholders' equity at end of period less the liquidation preference value of the preferred stock;

"Tangible common shareholders' equity" is common shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets;

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets;

"Other intangible assets" is defined as the sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights;

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Tangible common shareholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity; and

"Efficiency ratio" is defined as noninterest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

(Amounts in thousands, except share/per share data and percentages) As of or for the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2017 Jun 30,

2017 Mar 31,

2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 304,762 $ 304,550 $ 303,594 $ 292,918 $ 278,407 Less: Preferred stock — — — — — Total common shareholders' equity 304,762 304,550 303,594 292,918 278,407 Common shares outstanding 13,258,142 13,237,128 13,209,055 13,181,501 13,064,110 Book value per share $ 22.99 $ 23.01 $ 22.98 $ 22.22 $ 21.31 Total common shareholders' equity 304,762 304,550 303,594 292,918 278,407 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 10,074 10,181 10,294 10,356 10,477 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 294,688 $ 294,369 $ 293,300 $ 282,562 $ 267,930 Common shares outstanding 13,258,142 13,237,128 13,209,055 13,181,501 13,064,110 Tangible book value per share $ 22.23 $ 22.24 $ 22.20 $ 21.44 $ 20.51











Average total common equity 299,840 304,847 298,088 285,659 $ 272,713 Less: Average Preferred stock — — — — — Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets 10,136 10,247 10,321 10,427 10,565 Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 289,704 $ 294,600 $ 287,767 $ 275,232 $ 262,148











Net income available to common shareholders 10,052 2,394 8,889 8,866 $ 7,934 Average tangible common equity 289,704 294,600 287,767 275,232 262,148 Return on average tangible common equity 14.07 % 3.22 % 12.26 % 12.92 % 12.27 %











Efficiency Ratio:









Net interest income $ 25,116 $ 24,608 $ 24,326 $ 24,469 $ 23,643 Noninterest income 3,456 3,264 3,569 3,880 4,008 Operating revenue 28,572 27,872 27,895 28,349 27,651 Expense









Total noninterest expense 15,488 15,987 15,278 15,283 14,276 Efficiency ratio 54.21 % 57.36 % 54.77 % 53.91 % 51.63 %

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franklin-financial-network-announces-record-earnings-for-first-quarter-2018-of-0-73-per-diluted-share-300636636.html

SOURCE Franklin Financial Network, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.FranklinSynergyBank.com

