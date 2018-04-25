Franklin Financial Network Announces Record Earnings For First Quarter 2018 Of $0.73 Per Diluted Share

Franklin Financial Network, Inc.

16:15 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB), the parent company (the "Company") of Franklin Synergy Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.  For the quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $10.1 million, up 26.7% from $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share increased 25.9% to a record $0.73 for the first quarter of 2018 from $0.58 for the first quarter last year.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 include:

  • Return on average assets of 1.03% and return on average tangible common equity of 14.07%;
  • An 18.4% comparable-quarter increase in loans, including loans held for sale ("total loans"), to $2.32 billion at March 31, 2018, and a 2.4% (9.6% annualized) sequential-quarter increase. This included replacing record monthly loan pay-offs/pay-downs during the first quarter of 2018 of approximately $200 million;
  • A 19.1% comparable-quarter increase in total deposits to $3.36 billion and 5.9% (23.7% annualized) sequential growth;
  • Strong credit quality, with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.15%; allowance for loan losses to total loans of 0.94%; and net charge offs to average loans of just 0.01%; and
  • An efficiency ratio of 54.21%.

Richard Herrington, Chairman, President and CEO remarked, "I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2018 with our first quarter results that produced record earnings per diluted share. Contributing to these results were continued substantial growth in the loan portfolio combined with pristine credit quality, solid capital ratios and higher Net Interest Income despite sustained pressure from rising short-term rates and continued yield curve flattening. We remain very encouraged by the ongoing strength of our Middle Tennessee market. According to a January 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics studying metropolitan areas with more than one million people and the lowest unemployment rates in the country, the Middle Tennessee market ranked third in the country for job growth in 2017.

"We have built a strong foundation for continued growth, reflected in the soundness of our balance sheet and credit quality, in the enhanced capabilities and efficiencies gained through our technology infrastructure investment and in the depth and experience of our management team as well as our colleagues throughout the Company. We are an entrepreneurial, customer-centric business, clearly focused on long-term growth in shareholder value."

Strong Asset Quality: The Company continues to be differentiated among its peers through its pristine asset quality measures. For the first quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses declined significantly on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis to $0.6 million reflecting continued minimal net charge-offs of 0.01% of average loans for the quarter, yet sufficient to maintain an allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.94%.

Attractive, Growing, Local Markets Support Expansion of Balance Sheet: Total assets crossed the milestone of $4 billion for the first time during the first quarter of 2018, increasing 18.2% to $4.08 billion at the quarter's end from the same time in 2017 and 6.2% sequentially. Total loans increased to $2.32 billion or 18.4% compared to March 31, 2017, and 2.4% (9.6% annualized) sequentially for the first quarter of 2018, including loan pay-offs during the quarter of approximately $200 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018, increased 19.1% on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis to $3.36 billion and 5.9% (23.7% annualized).  Non-interest bearing deposits increased 24.3% and 9.7% (38.7% annualized) on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis, and interest bearing deposits increased 18.6% and 5.6% (22.3% annualized).

Growth in Loans, Slower Growth in Noninterest Expense and Reduced Tax Rate Offset Impact of Interest Rate Environment: Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased 6.2% to $25.1 million compared with the first quarter of 2017 and increased 2.1% sequentially, while net interest margin was 2.71% for the first quarter, compared with 3.18% for the first quarter last year and 2.92% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Factors contributing to this sequential-quarter decline included approximately six basis points from the impact of tax reform, approximately four basis points from the Company's repositioning of its bond portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2017 and higher short-term funding costs.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, a 13.8% comparable-quarter decline and a 5.9% sequential-quarter increase. Compared with the first quarter of 2017, noninterest income reflected a 38.3% decline in net gains on sale of loans, partially offset by an 18.7% increase in wealth management income. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest income reflected a 67.1% increase in net gains on sale of loans, primarily related to an increase in the value of held-for-sale mortgages due to market conditions.

Noninterest expense was $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, an 8.5% comparable-quarter increase and a 3.1% sequential-quarter decline. The comparable-quarter increase reflected growth of 14.4% in salaries and employee benefits and 23.8% in occupancy and equipment, primarily due to the Company's continuing growth.  These expenses were offset by decreases of 16.0% in professional fees, 13.2% in FDIC assessment expense and 8.5% in other expenses.  The sequential-quarter decline in expenses was primarily due to a 34.3% decrease in the FDIC assessment and an 18.1% decline in other expense. The Company's efficiency ratio was 54.21% for the first quarter of 2018, compared with 51.63% for the first quarter of 2017 and 57.36% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company's income tax rate improved significantly, to 19.7% for the quarter from 31.1% for the first quarter last year, due to the positive impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. 

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, April 26, 2018, to discuss operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2018. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-844-378-6480. For the presentation materials and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Franklin Synergy Bank's website at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for one year, with audio available for 90 days.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements.  Such statements include, but are not limited to, expected operating results, including market share and shareholder value, strategy for growth and profitability, projected sales, gross margin and net income figures, the availability of capital resources, and plans concerning products and market acceptance.  Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategies" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause the corporation's actual results to materially differ from those described in forward-looking statements include those discussed in Item 1A of the corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2018. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, could differ materially from those set forth in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Future operating results of the corporation are impossible to predict, and no representation or warranty of any kind can be made respecting the present or future accuracy of such forward-looking statements or the ability of the corporation to meet its obligations, and no such representation or warranty is to be inferred.

About the Company

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.08 billion at March 31, 2018, the Bank currently operates through 14 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, and the FTSE Russell 2000 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Sarah Meyerrose
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(615) 236-8344
sarah.meyerrose@franklinsynergy.com

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)



March 31,
2018


December 31,
2017

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Cash and due from financial institutions

$        246,164

$        251,543

Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions       

2,855

2,855

Securities available for sale      

1,186,420

999,881

Securities held to maturity (fair value 2018—$210,888 and 2017—$217,608)         

213,381

214,856

Loans held for sale, at fair value

12,871

12,024

Loans  

2,310,018

2,256,608

Allowance for loan losses         

(21,738)

(21,247)




Net loans     

2,288,280

2,235,361




Restricted equity securities, at cost       

19,606

18,492

Premises and equipment, net    

10,941

11,281

Accrued interest receivable       

12,937

11,947

Bank owned life insurance        

49,450

49,085

Deferred tax asset        

13,807

10,007

Foreclosed assets

1,503

1,503

Servicing rights, net      

3,602

3,620

Goodwill          

9,124

9,124

Core deposit intangible, net      

903

1,007

Other assets    

11,819

10,940




Total assets     

$     4,083,663

$     3,843,526




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Deposits


Non-interest bearing         

$        298,503

$        272,172

Interest bearing    

3,056,650

2,895,056




Total deposits          

3,355,153

3,167,228

Federal Home Loan Bank advances      

317,000

272,000

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements    

36,071

31,004

Subordinated notes, net

58,559

58,515

Accrued interest payable          

2,775

2,769

Other liabilities 

9,240

7,357




Total liabilities  

3,778,798

3,538,873

Equity


Preferred stock, no par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017


Common stock, no par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,258,142 and 13,237,128 issued at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

223,594

222,665

Retained earnings         

98,723

88,671

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(17,555)

(6,786)




Total shareholders' equity     

304,762

304,550

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary      

103

103




Total equity      

$        304,865

$        304,653




Total liabilities and equity          

$     4,083,663

$     3,843,526




FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended
March 31,

2018

2017

Interest income and dividends


Loans, including fees

$   28,793

$   22,560

Securities:


Taxable

6,111

5,617

Tax-Exempt

1,915

2,020

Dividends on restricted equity securities

274

181

Federal funds sold and other

954

163




Total interest income

38,047

30,541




Interest expense


Deposits

10,643

5,246

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

96

508

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,110

70

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

1,082

1,074




Total interest expense

12,931

6,898




Net interest income

25,116

23,643

Provision for loan losses

573

1,855




Net interest income after provision for loan losses

24,543

21,788




Noninterest income


Service charges on deposit accounts

42

30

Other service charges and fees

751

752

Net gains on sale of loans

1,439

2,334

Wealth management

704

593

Loan servicing fees, net

119

107

Net gain on sale and write-down of foreclosed assets

3

3

Other

398

189




Total noninterest income

3,456

4,008




Noninterest expense


Salaries and employee benefits

9,188

8,033

Occupancy and equipment

2,594

2,095

FDIC assessment expense

660

760

Marketing

280

267

Professional fees

869

1,035

Amortization of core deposit intangible

104

127

Other

1,793

1,959




Total noninterest expense

15,488

14,276




Income before income tax expense

12,511

11,520

Income tax expense

2,459

3,586




Net income available to common shareholders

$   10,052

$    7,934




Earnings per share:


Basic

$      0.76

$      0.61

Diluted

0.73

0.58

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES(7) — ANALYSIS OF YIELDS & RATES (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)














Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Average
Balance

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield / Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield / Rate

ASSETS:










Loans(1)(6)

$  2,307,899

$   28,805

5.06 %

$  1,868,678

$   22,583

4.90 %

Securities available for sale(6)

1,074,981

6,682

2.52 %

991,679

6,584

2.69 %

Securities held to maturity(6)

214,214

2,021

3.83 %

227,662

2,355

4.20 %

Restricted equity securities

18,658

274

5.96 %

13,695

181

5.36 %

Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions

2,814

12

1.73 %

1,820

7

1.56 %

Federal funds sold and other(2)

249,391

942

1.53 %

80,982

156

0.78 %












TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

$  3,867,957

$   38,736

4.06 %

$  3,184,516

$   31,866

4.06 %

Allowance for loan losses

(21,683)




(17,162)



All other assets

125,590




96,018















TOTAL ASSETS

$  3,971,864




$  3,263,372



LIABILITIES & EQUITY










Deposits:










Interest checking

$     918,332

$    3,166

1.40 %

$     701,983

$    1,062

0.61 %

Money market

744,473

2,600

1.42 %

613,574

1,228

0.81 %

Savings

50,442

38

0.31 %

55,613

42

0.31 %

Time deposits

1,271,558

4,839

1.54 %

1,080,031

2,914

1.09 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

296,667

1,110

1.52 %

196,556

508

1.05 %

Federal funds purchased and other(3)

31,823

96

1.22 %

44,446

70

0.64 %

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

58,532

1,082

7.50 %

58,352

1,074

7.46 %












TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

$  3,371,827

$   12,931

1.56 %

$  2,750,555

$    6,898

1.02 %

Demand deposits

286,918




230,494



Other liabilities

13,279




9,610



Total equity

299,840




272,713















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$  3,971,864




$  3,263,372



NET INTEREST SPREAD(4)



2.50 %




3.04 %

NET INTEREST INCOME

$   25,805




$   24,968

NET INTEREST MARGIN(5)



2.71 %




3.18 %



(1)

Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.

(2)

Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank.

(3)

Includes repurchase agreements.

(4)

Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(6)

Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis.

(7)

Average balances are average daily balances.


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Average
Balance

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield / Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Inc / Exp

Average
Yield / Rate

ASSETS:










Loans(1)(6)

$  2,307,899

$   28,805

5.06 %

$  2,198,919

$   27,294

4.92 %

Securities available for sale(6)

1,074,981

6,682

2.52 %

942,916

6,224

2.62 %

Securities held to maturity(6)

214,214

2,021

3.83 %

216,429

2,255

4.13 %

Restricted equity securities

18,658

274

5.96 %

18,481

265

5.69 %

Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions

2,814

12

1.73 %

2,381

9

1.50 %

Federal funds sold and other(2)

249,391

942

1.53 %

150,627

477

1.26 %












TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

$  3,867,957

$   38,736

4.06 %

$  3,529,753

$   36,524

4.11 %

Allowance for loan losses

(21,683)




(20,351)



All other assets

125,590




123,906















TOTAL ASSETS

$  3,971,864




$  3,633,308



LIABILITIES & EQUITY










Deposits:










Interest checking

$     918,332

$    3,166

1.40 %

$     603,930

$    1,417

0.93 %

Money market

744,473

2,600

1.42 %

681,950

2,130

1.24 %

Savings

50,442

38

0.31 %

53,121

42

0.31 %

Time deposits

1,271,558

4,839

1.54 %

1,323,637

4,757

1.43 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

296,667

1,110

1.52 %

290,913

987

1.35 %

Federal funds purchased and other(3)

31,823

96

1.22 %

35,689

98

1.09 %

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

58,532

1,082

7.50 %

58,488

1,082

7.34 %












TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

$  3,371,827

$   12,931

1.56 %

$  3,047,728

$   10,513

1.37 %

Demand deposits

286,918




268,894



Other liabilities

13,279




11,839



Total equity

299,840




304,847















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$  3,971,864




$  3,633,308



NET INTEREST SPREAD(4)



2.50 %




2.74 %

NET INTEREST INCOME

$   25,805




$   26,011

NET INTEREST MARGIN(5)



2.71 %




2.92 %



(1)

Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.

(2)

Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank.

(3)

Includes repurchase agreements.

(4)

Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(6)

Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis.

(7)

Average balances are average daily balances.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.

SUMMARY QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)




As of and for the three months ended




Mar 31,
2018

Dec 31,
2017

Sept 30,
2017

Jun 30,
2017

Mar 31,
2017

Income Statement Data ($):






  Interest income

38,047

35,121

33,780

33,011

30,541

  Interest expense

12,931

10,513

9,454

8,542

6,898

  Net interest income

25,116

24,608

24,326

24,469

23,643

  Provision for loan losses

573

1,295

590

573

1,855

  Noninterest income

3,456

3,264

3,569

3,880

4,008

  Noninterest expense

15,488

15,987

15,278

15,283

14,276

  Net income before taxes

12,511

10,590

12,027

12,493

11,520

  Income tax expense

2,459

8,188

3,138

3,619

3,586

  Net income

10,052

2,402

8,889

8,874

7,934

  Earnings before interest and taxes

25,442

21,103

21,481

21,035

18,418

  Net income available to common shareholders

10,052

2,394

8,889

8,866

7,934

  Weighted average diluted common shares

13,249,728

13,767,949

13,773,539

13,701,762

13,657,357

  Earnings per share, basic

0.76

0.18

0.67

0.68

0.61

  Earnings per share, diluted

0.73

0.17

0.65

0.64

0.58

Profitability (%)






  Return on average assets

1.03

0.26

1.03

1.03

0.99

  Return on average equity

13.60

3.13

11.83

12.46

11.80

  Return on average tangible common equity(4)

14.07

3.22

12.26

12.92

12.27

  Efficiency ratio(4)

54.21

57.36

54.77

53.91

51.63

  Net interest margin(1)

2.71

2.92

3.05

3.08

3.18

Balance Sheet Data ($):






  Loans (including HFS)

2,322,889

2,268,632

2,127,753

2,023,679

1,962,397

  Loan loss reserve

21,738

21,247

19,944

18,689

18,105

  Cash

246,164

251,543

155,842

96,741

114,664

  Securities

1,399,801

1,214,737

1,198,049

1,243,406

1,299,349

  Goodwill

9,124

9,124

9,124

9,124

9,124

  Intangible assets (Sum of core deposit intangible and

SBA servicing rights)

950

1,057

1,170

1,232

1,353

  Assets

4,083,663

3,843,526

3,565,278

3,443,593

3,454,788

  Deposits

3,355,153

3,167,228

2,824,825

2,754,425

2,817,212

  Liabilities

3,778,798

3,538,873

3,261,581

3,150,572

3,176,278

  Total equity

304,865

304,653

303,697

293,021

278,510

  Common equity

304,762

304,550

303,594

292,918

278,407

  Tangible common equity(4)

294,688

294,369

293,300

282,562

267,930

Asset Quality (%)






  Nonperforming loans/ total loans(2)

0.15

0.13

0.14

0.19

0.21

  Nonperforming assets / (total loans(2) + foreclosed assets)

0.22

0.20

0.21

0.26

0.27

  Loan loss reserve / total loans(2)

0.94

0.94

0.94

0.93

0.93

  Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.01

0.00

(0.13)

0.00

0.07

Capital (%)






  Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)

7.23

7.68

8.25

8.23

7.78

  Leverage ratio(3)

7.80

8.25

8.58

8.21

8.36

  Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(3)

11.45

11.37

11.58

11.54

11.32

  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)

11.45

11.37

11.58

11.54

11.32

  Total risk-based capital ratio(3)

14.42

14.40

14.68

14.69

14.51











(1)

Net interest margins shown in the table above include tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust interest income on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis.

(2)

Total loans in this ratio exclude loans held for sale.

(3)

Capital ratios come from the Company's regulatory filings with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and for September 30, 2017 the ratios are estimates since the Company's quarterly regulatory reports have not yet been filed.

(4)

See Non-GAAP table in the pages that follow.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial data included in our selected historical consolidated financial information are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance:

  • "Common shareholders' equity" is defined as total shareholders' equity at end of period less the liquidation preference value of the preferred stock;
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity" is common shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets;
  • "Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets;
  • "Other intangible assets" is defined as the sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights;
  • "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets;
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets;
  • "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity; and
  • "Efficiency ratio" is defined as noninterest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

(Amounts in thousands, except share/per share data and percentages)

As of or for the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2018

Dec 31,
2017

Sept 30,
2017

Jun 30,
2017

Mar 31,
2017

Total shareholders' equity

$   304,762

$   304,550

$   303,594

$   292,918

$   278,407

Less: Preferred stock

Total common shareholders' equity

304,762

304,550

303,594

292,918

278,407

Common shares outstanding

13,258,142

13,237,128

13,209,055

13,181,501

13,064,110

Book value per share

$        22.99

$        23.01

$        22.98

$        22.22

$        21.31

Total common shareholders' equity

304,762

304,550

303,594

292,918

278,407

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

10,074

10,181

10,294

10,356

10,477

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$   294,688

$   294,369

$   293,300

$   282,562

$   267,930

Common shares outstanding

13,258,142

13,237,128

13,209,055

13,181,501

13,064,110

Tangible book value per share

$        22.23

$        22.24

$        22.20

$        21.44

$        20.51






Average total common equity

299,840

304,847

298,088

285,659

$   272,713

Less: Average Preferred stock

Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets

10,136

10,247

10,321

10,427

10,565

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$   289,704

$   294,600

$   287,767

$   275,232

$   262,148






Net income available to common shareholders

10,052

2,394

8,889

8,866

$        7,934

Average tangible common equity

289,704

294,600

287,767

275,232

262,148

Return on average tangible common equity

14.07 %

3.22 %

12.26 %

12.92 %

12.27 %






Efficiency Ratio:




Net interest income

$      25,116

$      24,608

$      24,326

$      24,469

$      23,643

Noninterest income

3,456

3,264

3,569

3,880

4,008

Operating revenue

28,572

27,872

27,895

28,349

27,651

Expense




Total noninterest expense

15,488

15,987

15,278

15,283

14,276

Efficiency ratio

54.21 %

57.36 %

54.77 %

53.91 %

51.63 %

 

