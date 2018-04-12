Frantz Cosmetic Center Launches Frantz Skincare Advantage

"We are excited to be able to offer our patients these new products," said Dr. Ehrlich. "Throughout our lives, we have been exposed to the sun and environment, gone through hormonal changes, and experienced stress that contribute to the signs of aging." The Frantz Skincare Advantage line improves skin function, minimizes the signs of premature aging and helps your skin look and act younger and healthier.

The new skincare line includes Green Tea Calming Serum, to reduce the signs of redness and inflammation as well as the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; BB Cream with Green Tea and Broad Spectrum SPF 50; Sheer Physical SPF 50+; Intensifying Hydrating Serum, made of pure hyaluronic serum that quenches dry skin; TransRetinol Fusion, to repair photo damage, dry and aging skin; Green Tea Calming Mist, to soothe, calm and refresh; Age Defense Neck Lift Cream; and Clarifying Cleansers for acne, normal and oily skin.

Frantz Skincare Advantage offers you the quality you expect from a luxury skincare line for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, the Frantz Cosmetic Center is offering 15% off their BB cream and Sheer Physical Sunscreen. To learn more about the Frantz Skincare Advantage System, you may schedule a complimentary consultation at Frantz Cosmetic Center by calling 239.418.0999 or visiting BetterVision.net.

