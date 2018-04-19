Fraport USA Lands at New York-JFK to Manage the Retail Program at JetBlue's Terminal 5

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraport USA is pleased to announce its arrival at JetBlue's home terminal - Terminal 5 (T5) at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). As of April 1, Fraport USA took over day-to-day management operations of T5's retail program and is responsible for managing all shopping and dining areas. Fraport USA and JetBlue will collaborate on further enhancing the range of shops and restaurants, including a diverse lineup of unique and local New York-inspired offerings.

Hello New York! Fraport USA celebrated its arrival at JetBlue’s home terminal, T5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in March. Shown (l-r): Ben Zandi, president and CEO, Fraport USA; Mariya Stoyanova, director product development, JetBlue; Anke Giesen, chief operating officer, Fraport AG; and, Charles Weinland, project director, global investments and management, Fraport AG, and chairman of the board of directors of Fraport USA

"New York is our home and T5 is a reflection of who we are," said Marty St. George, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Planning, JetBlue. "We look forward to working with Fraport USA to further enhance the experience for our customers traveling through our state-of-the art home at T5. For nearly a decade, our customers have told us how much they enjoy their experience at T5 and even come early to shop, have a great meal or get some work done with free Wi-Fi. This experience will get even better with Fraport's innovative approach and in-depth expertise focused on delivering a world-class experience."

"Fraport USA will be working closely with JetBlue to take the passenger experience at JFK to the next level," said Ben Zandi, president and CEO, Fraport USA. "Our master plan will provide a best-in-class airport experience reflective of New York's vibrant culture and JetBlue's position as one of the most respected and innovative airlines in the industry."

Renowned for its innovative approach, Fraport USA (formerly Airmall) was the first to launch street pricing and branded airport retail programs in the U.S., creating the foundation for modern American airport concession development.

For information, visit fraport-usa.com and connect with Fraport USA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Fraport USA®

Fraport USA is the developer and manager of the retail, food and beverage operations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. A leading airport concessions model in North America, Fraport USA ranks among the highest for per-passenger spending and receives accolades for innovation and customer service. For information, visit fraport-usa.com. Fraport USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, the global airport company based in Frankfurt, Germany. For more information about Fraport AG, visit fraport.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit www.jetblue.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraport-usa-lands-at-new-york-jfk-to-manage-the-retail-program-at-jetblues-terminal-5-300633318.html

SOURCE Fraport USA

Related Links

http://fraport-usa.com

