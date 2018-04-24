Free Dental Care Provided to Children and Families Nationwide During Kool Smiles' 4th Annual "Sharing Smiles Day"

Dentists and staff from 50 Kool Smiles offices in 13 states, plus Washington DC, will open their doors to children in need on Sunday, May 20, offering free services and treatments that include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, fillings and sealants. The free care day is open to uninsured and underinsured children up to age 18.

"While Kool Smiles is proud to improve children's access to dental care by accepting insurance plans like Medicaid and TRICARE, we know there are many families throughout the country who struggle to access quality dental care," said Dr. Diane Earle, Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles. "Sharing Smiles Day is an opportunity for our dentists and staff to put a smile back on the faces of children who are in need of dental care, but whose families cannot afford it."

Free dental care will be provided on Sunday, May 20, at participating Kool Smiles offices throughout the country. Online registration is recommended in advance and treatment will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Treatment offerings will be determined by the dentist.

The Kool Smiles website provides more information on the Sharing Smiles free care day, including how to register, participating office locations, and available treatments. To register for the free dental care day, please visit mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles.

"Children who do not have regular access to a dentist often have advanced dental decay and their treatment needs can be significant," continued Dr. Earle. "If left untreated, childhood dental decay can lead to pain, difficulty eating, speaking and sleeping, and more serious infections, some of which can be life threatening. It is important for children to see a dentist regularly for preventive care, before tooth decay has a chance to do lasting damage."

Now in its fourth year, Sharing Smiles Day has helped more than 1,400 children receive needed dental care since 2015.

Sharing Smiles Day is sponsored by the Benevis Foundation.

About Kool Smiles

Kool Smiles is dedicated to creating a world of happy, healthy smiles. As a leading dental health provider, Kool Smiles' mission is to improve lives by providing high quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. Kool Smiles dentists are proud to offer care to kids and adults with almost any insurance plan, including State Children's Health Insurance Programs (SCHIP), Medicaid and Tricare. Kool Smiles also provides oral health education programs through partnerships with community schools and organizations. For more information, please visit www.mykoolsmiles.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-dental-care-provided-to-children-and-families-nationwide-during-kool-smiles-4th-annual-sharing-smiles-day-300634950.html

SOURCE Kool Smiles

Related Links

http://www.mykoolsmiles.com/

