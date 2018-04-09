Free File Alliance Reminds You That There's Still Time To File Your Taxes For Free

Taxpayers with a 2017 Adjusted Gross Income of $66,000 or less can access free, industry-leading tax software to prepare, complete and e-file their federal tax returns at no cost. Free state return options are also available to everyone making $66,000 or less.

Taxpayers who have an AGI that exceeds $66,000 can e-file their federal tax returns or an extension using Free File Fillable Forms—a service designed for taxpayers who are familiar with tax law and need no preparation assistance. Free File also helps taxpayers with the health care requirements.

"Taxes can be done in the comfort of one's own home, on travel and at all hours of the day and night. Every American taxpayer can and should take advantage of the Free File program," said Tim Hugo, executive director of the Free File Alliance. "Whether you need to e-file a tax return or an extension, Free File is the fast, safe and free way to tackle your taxes. Free File is also the only place where the industry's best tax software is available at one place and at no cost. Simply visit IRS.gov/freefile and choose the software offering that fits your tax needs."

Hugo also stated that the Free File Alliance now offers taxpayers the ability to use their smart phones or tablets to electronically prepare and file their federal and state tax returns through the IRS/ Free File Alliance. This design allows for the use of desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets. It can be accessed using mobile devices in two ways: (1) Use the IRS app, IRS2Go, which has a link to the Free File Software Lookup Tool or (2) use the device's browser to go to www.IRS.gov/freefile to find the software product that matches your situation. The IRS2Go app is available for Android and iOS devices.

The Free File program has provided over $1.5 billion in free tax software over the last 15 years. Free File Alliance member companies have continually worked with the IRS to strengthen the Free File program, and taxpayers have consistently reported that it is user-friendly and efficient. Responding to a 2009 IRS survey, 96 percent of users said they found Free File easy to use, while 98 percent said they would recommend the program to others.

About the Free File Alliance

The Free File Alliance, a coalition of 12 industry-leading tax software companies, has partnered with the IRS since 2003 to help low and middle-income Americans prepare, complete and e-file their federal tax returns online. The Free File Alliance is committed to giving 70 percent of taxpayers free access to the industry's top online tax preparation software. More than 50 million returns have been filed through Free File since its inception. For more information, visit www.freefilealliance.org.

