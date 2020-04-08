Free, Live Physical Therapy and Stress Reduction Sessions to Relieve Pain, Anxiety During Stay-At-Home Order

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Solutions Physical Therapy, a woman-owned provider of highly personalized one-on-one rehabilitation services and corporate wellness programs, is now offering free, live physical therapy as well as Pilates, strengthening and cardio sculpt sessions virtually while stay-at-home orders remain in effect. Live virtual sessions as well as growing online video library are accessible through Balance Solutions' Facebook Page to help thousands relieve the neck and back pain from new remote working arrangements as well as the mental and physical stress of today's climate. Private video sessions are available in place of in-person office visits to continue rehabilitation; especially important for at-risk seniors.

The company's live sessions and virtual video archive demonstrate specific rehabilitation movements individuals can follow at home to recover with a self-directed therapy program that respects social distancing. Workout classes are broadcast live each day to enable those at home to mindfully move each day. Companies can help improve their employees' health through Balance Solutions' Work at Home Care Program, which is customized for employers and includes private live training as well as professional guidance for optimizing current work environments to improve employees' wellness. Licensed therapists are available to individuals or corporate participants via phone or video conference to answer questions.

"We're finding many people now working from home are experiencing neck and back pain due to home-induced ergonomic habits," stated Kelly Beaudoin, Owner of Balance Solutions Physical Therapy. "Additionally, our seniors need sessions to improve their strength and balance but are unable to receive therapy due to social distancing. Live sessions not only help individuals reduce pain and imbalance but also improve their sense of well-being which is especially crucial right now."

Balance Solutions offers live sessions Monday – Saturday. For the current live session schedule, visit Balance Solutions' Facebook page.

About Balance Solutions Physical Therapy

Balance Solutions Physical Therapy approaches rehabilitation and wellness holistically, focusing on body, mind and spirt. The group's licensed therapists work one-on-one with patients in private treatment rooms, allowing for increased confidentiality and comfort. Patients are never left alone with modalities or to perform exercises – therapists work with patients individually at all times. For more information, visit www.balancesolutions.com or contact (440) 449-3400.

