Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- Moleculin Biotech, MyoKardia, Nektar Therapeutics, and Novavax

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Moleculin Biotech

Houston, Texas headquartered Moleculin Biotech Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.50% lower at $1.87 with a total trading volume of 216,257 shares. In the previous three months and over the past year, the Company's shares have advanced 3.31% and 114.99%, respectively. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.09%. Moreover, shares of Moleculin Biotech, which focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.09.

On March 27th, 2018, Moleculin Biotech announced that it has entered an agreement with The University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, which includes the Seidman Cancer Center and the Cleveland Clinic, to participate in its US Phase-I/II clinical trial of Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also announced that patient enrollment has begun. Get the full research report on MBRX for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MBRX

MyoKardia

Shares in South San Francisco, California headquartered MyoKardia Inc. rose 2.60%, ending yesterday's session at $50.38 with a total trading volume of 183,631 shares. The stock has gained 3.55% in the past month and 336.15% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 23.40% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of MyoKardia, which discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases, have an RSI of 51.80.

On April 04th, 2018, MyoKardia announced the appointment of Taylor C. Harris as CFO. Mr. Harris brings more than 20 years of Finance and Life Science industry experience to the Company and will lead its finance, accounting, information technology, facilities, corporate communications, and investor relations functions. Jake Bauer, who has been leading these functions at the Company since 2014 as Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development, has been promoted to the role of Chief Business Officer. Find your free research report on MYOK at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MYOK

Nektar Therapeutics

On Tuesday, San Francisco, California headquartered Nektar Therapeutics' stock rose slightly by 0.26%, to close the day at $93.71. A total volume of 2.29 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 34.37% in the previous three months and 396.87% over the past year. The stock is trading 84.12% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Nektar Therapeutics, which discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the US, have an RSI of 43.28.

On April 11th, 2018, Nektar Therapeutics announced that it has initiated dosing patients in the Phase-1/2 REVEAL clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the combination of investigational medicines NKTR-262 and NKTR-214 in the treatment of solid tumors. NKTR-262 is a novel, toll-like receptor agonist designed to induce the body's innate immune response and create antigen-specific T cells to fight cancer. NKTR-214 is designed to activate the adaptive immune system to expand and proliferate these specific cancer-fighting T cells in the tumor micro-environment.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray resumed its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $125 per share. Sign up today for the free research report on NKTR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NKTR

Novavax

Shares in Gaithersburg, Maryland headquartered Novavax Inc. ended the day 4.49% higher at $1.86. A total volume of 5.11 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 12.73% in the previous three months and 110.55% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 26.35%. Furthermore, shares of Novavax have an RSI of 40.47.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Seaport Global Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy', with a target price of $5 per share.

On April 16th, 2018, Novavax announced the closing of the underwritten public offering priced on April 11th, 2018. The Company issued 34,848,507 shares of its common stock, including 4,545,457 shares pursuant to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The shares were issued at $1.65 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds from this offering of $57.5 million before deducting the underwriters discount and offering expenses. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on NVAX at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NVAX

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-research-reports-on-these-biotech-stocks----moleculin-biotech-myokardia-nektar-therapeutics-and-novavax-300632026.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

