Free Research Reports on These Drug Delivery Stocks -- Alkermes, PetMed Express, Valeant Pharma, and Adamis Pharma

Alkermes

Dublin, Ireland headquartered Alkermes PLC's stock finished Monday's session 21.96% lower at $45.23. A total volume of 8.05 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 994,240 shares. Shares of the Company are trading below their 200-day moving average by 17.06%. Moreover, shares of Alkermes, which researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the US, Ireland, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 26.28.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'In-line'.

On April 02nd, 2018, Alkermes announced that it received a Refusal to File letter from the US FDA regarding its New Drug Application for ALKS 5461, a once-daily, oral investigational medicine with a novel mechanism of action for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapies. The Company strongly disagrees with the FDA's conclusions and plans to appeal the decision.

PetMed Express

Shares in Delray Beach, Florida headquartered PetMed Express Inc. declined 1.27%, ending yesterday's session at $41.22 with a total trading volume of 486,519 shares. The stock has surged 105.69% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 1.59% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of PetMed Express, which operates as a pet pharmacy in the US, have an RSI of 37.81.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

On Monday, Laval, Canada headquartered Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.'s stock dropped 5.34%, to close the day at $15.07. A total volume of 7.74 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 36.01% over the past year. The stock is trading 8.15% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Valeant Pharma, which operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices, have an RSI of 38.89.

On March 26th, 2018, Valeant Pharma announced that all terms and conditions of the pending cash tender offers by the Company and its subsidiary, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, to purchase up to $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of their respective outstanding notes remain unchanged, as set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated March 12th, 2018. The tender offers remain open and will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City Time on April 09th, 2018.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. ended the day 2.86% lower at $3.40. A total volume of 340,554 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.05%. Furthermore, shares of Adamis Pharma, which develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the US, have an RSI of 46.33.

On March 23rd, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $6.25 a share to $7.50 a share.

