Free Research Reports on these Industrial Goods Stocks -- Kennametal, Stanley Black & Decker, Timken, and Allegheny Technologies

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Kennametal Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 1.48% higher at $39.83. A total volume of 1.35 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.12 million shares. Over the past year, the Company's shares have advanced 3.16%. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 5.38%. Moreover, shares of Kennametal, which develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.47. Get the full research report on KMT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KMT

Shares in New Britain, Connecticut headquartered Stanley Black & Decker Inc. rose 1.37%, ending yesterday's session at $153.87 with a total trading volume of 1.20 million shares. The stock has gained 1.08% in the past month and 16.22% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 1.15% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide, has an RSI of 46.52.

On March 28th, 2018, Stanley Black & Decker announced that it will distribute a news release, outlining its Q1 2018 earnings, before the market opens on April 20th, 2018. The Company will broadcast conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day. The call will be accessible on the Company's website. Find your free research report on SWK at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SWK

On Wednesday, North Canton, Ohio headquartered The Timken Co.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.67%, to close the day at $44.80. A total volume of 557,928 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 1.82% in the last month and 1.01% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.75% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Timken, which engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide, have an RSI of 45.56.

On March 19th, 2018, Timken announced that it is increasing its sales and earnings outlook for 2018. The Company now expects 2018 revenue to be up 12% to 13% in total, versus 2017. It also now anticipates 2018 earnings per diluted share to range from $3.35 to $3.45 for the full year, on a GAAP basis. Sign up today for the free research report on TKR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TKR

Shares in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Allegheny Technologies Inc. ended the day 1.06% higher at $23.93. A total volume of 1.27 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 36.59% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.79%. Furthermore, shares of Allegheny Technologies, which manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide, have an RSI of 40.11.

On March 22nd, 2018, Allegheny Technologies (ATI) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an investment to expand the Company's iso-thermal forging and heat-treating capacities to satisfy growing demand from the aerospace jet engine market. This self-funded, multi-year expansion of approximately $95 million represents ATI's fourth iso-thermal press, which, along with the associated heat-treating expansion, will be located at the Company's iso-thermal forging center of excellence in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Barclays initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $33 per share. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on ATI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ATI

