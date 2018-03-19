Free Research Reports on These Insurance Stocks -- American International Group, AmTrust Financial Services, Arch Capital, and Aspen Insurance

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AIG, AFSI, ACGL, and AHL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. In today's pre-market research, WallStEquities.com covers the Property and Casualty Insurance industry, which consists of companies that are engaged in insurance underwriting, and carriers of property, fire, marine, auto, title, professional liability, funeral, bonding, fidelity, and other surety policies. Under observation this morning are these four equities: American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSI), Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL), and Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AHL). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

American International Group

New York headquartered American International Group Inc.'s shares declined slightly by 0.66%, finishing last Friday's session at $54.30. A total volume of 10.90 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 6.93 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.48%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the US, Europe, and Japan, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 28.24.

On February 20th, 2018, research firm Barclays reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $68 a share to $71 a share.

On March 02nd, 2018, American International Group announced that it has been selected as Brand Expedia Group's global provider of travel insurance and assistance products. Aon Affinity Travel Practice, Expedia's long-term US insurance partner, will continue to provide advisory services to Expedia and will deliver customer claim services in the US.

AmTrust Financial Services

On Friday, shares in New York-based AmTrust Financial Services Inc. ended the session 1.04% lower at $12.37. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6.77 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.76 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 23.33% in the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.76%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, underwrites and provides property and casualty insurance in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 42.08.

On February 26th, 2018, research firm Compass Point downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On February 28th, 2018, AmTrust Financial Services announced that it closed the transfer of a 51% equity interest in certain of its US-based fee businesses to Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading private equity investment firm. This transaction had previously been announced on November 06th, 2017.

Arch Capital Group

Pembroke, Bermuda-based Arch Capital Group Ltd's stock climbed slightly by 0.91%, to close the day at $85.04. A total volume of 1.01 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 625,500 shares. The Company's shares are trading 4.37% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Arch Capital, which together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide, have an RSI of 39.10.

On March 13th, 2018, Arch Capital confirmed that it is, through a new US subsidiary and in conjunction with Freddie Mac, piloting a new mortgage credit risk transfer program deemed "IMAGIN" (Integrated Mortgage Insurance) to attract a diversified and robust capital base to the US housing market in a highly efficient structure that will support market stability through economic cycles.

Aspen Insurance Holdings

Shares in Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd recorded a trading volume of 962,001 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 743,800 shares. The stock ended at $42.20, up 1.69% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 13.59% in the past month and 2.30% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 10.04%. Furthermore, shares of Aspen Insurance, which through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 68.90.

