Free Unlimited Rides in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A free rideshare service, the first of its kind, is set to launch in Sacramento, CA in the upcoming months and the excitement from the community surrounding this new concept is evident. Berymo Places is set to transform the rideshare market one free ride at a time.

Users are metaphorically lining up in the digital space to use Berymo Places' innovative platform to get free transportation to the very best local eating establishments within their area. Let's be honest, when people hear "free", they immediately think, "what's the catch?" Berymo Places has a surprising and refreshing lack of fine print. Users can request an unlimited number of free rides to Berymo Places business partners as long as they check-in to their desired Berymo Partner Place using their Berymo Places App. Additionally, Berymo users can even request a return ride by tipping their drivers.

A perpetuating problem in today's modern transportation system is people's reluctance to spend money on a return ride home after a night of drinking. Although, Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies have initiated the fight against DUI, Berymo Places aims to further this mission by providing an affordable return ride for its users. Many people have experienced common scenario of drink limitations only to succumb to the intriguing ambience of the American nightlife. Some of these evenings end face to face with a difficult decision - Do they want to spend $20-$25 on an Uber home or can they risk driving home, even though they are under the influence? Consumers will no longer have to blur the lines between saving money and safe transportation.

The benefits of this new concept is obvious and easy to get behind. Berymo Places not only attempts to solve the DUI crisis, but also takes aim at supporting local businesses by bringing paying customers to their front door safely and effectively.

The old saying goes "We are what we eat", but Berymo Places is envisioning that "We are who we eat with". The free ride service will bring together users from all ethnic, socioeconomic, and political backgrounds to a common meeting place where ideas can be shared and barriers broken like never before.

