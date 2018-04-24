FreeUP Mobile Launches with Intention to Eliminate Wireless Bills

FreeUP Mobile subscribers earn FreeUP Mobile Rewards credits, which are applied to their monthly bills. "We've watched the industry evolve significantly over the past five years – everything from freemium models that compromise on quality and customer support to the rapid rise of the Wi-Fi first model which hasn't always proven dependable. The net effect of all these changes has been historic price drops across the industry with lots of surprises buried in the fine print. We thought we could do better, by tying service to rewards," said Steven Price, FreeUP Mobile's head of marketing. "Our offer allows someone to easily earn about $1/per day in credits which can make an unlimited Talk, Text, ILD and 1GB of 4G LTE cellular data plan free. With FreeUP Mobile, we have taken an important step towards allowing anyone to gain access to a Tier 1 network for little or no cost."

The best part of FreeUP Mobile is that customers don't have to compromise. FreeUP Mobile starts with the highest quality cellular service that reaches 99% of the US population. FreeUP Mobile combines that with access to over 4 million public Wi-Fi hot spots, allowing users to preserve their 4G LTE data. Plans start at only $10 per month. FreeUP is running an offer that makes the first month free for users when they purchase a SIM card online and offers a promotion to add $10 in reward dollars when customers earn at least $10 in rewards during first month.

The secret to making wireless free is the FreeUP Mobile Rewards app, which is available for both iOS and Android. With this app, subscribers can enjoy a wide range of offers from nationally known retailers and businesses that allow them to generate credits towards their monthly bills by connecting a credit or debit card to their accounts. There are thousands of national retailers in the FreeUP Mobile Rewards program that cover everything from restaurants to auto repair to consumer goods.

Mr. Price uses this example, "The other day I went to get my car serviced and spent $120 and got $12 in rewards credits toward my wireless service. While I was waiting for my car, I went next door and got lunch with my kids. We spent $20 and I got $2 cash back credits towards my wireless bill. After lunch, we sat in the waiting room at the repair shop for 20 minutes. I took 2 surveys in the FreeUP Rewards app and earned another $3 towards my wireless bill. So, I earned $15 towards my bill in 50 minutes." Earn a dollar via the FreeUP Mobile Rewards and get a dollar towards your cell phone bill. You don't have to earn thousands of points to earn a dollar. It's straightforward and easy. You can also earn via the FreeUP Rewards website.

FreeUP Mobile rewards credits are earned by downloading coupons, making purchases, redeeming offers, taking surveys, watching videos and referring friends. "We are rapidly expanding the ways that our users can earn credits," noted Price. "We will be introducing more ways to earn in the coming months. Our focus is on making it both easier and richer for our subscribers."

FreeUP Mobile is currently rolling out at independent wireless dealers across the United States. It is also available online at www.freeupmobile.com and www.amazon.com.

FreeUP Mobile is a revolutionary wireless company founded with the single goal of tying customer rewards and loyalty to making high quality wireless service free. The company offers wireless plans on a nationwide Tier 1 network. Users are able to earn credits using the FreeUP Mobile Rewards app which are then applied to the user's monthly services. By earning only a small amount in rewards credits each day, FreeUP Mobile subscribers are able to make their services free.

