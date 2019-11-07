Fresenius Medical Care chooses VisiQuate for AI-based Analytics

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care are pleased to announce that what began as a pilot program has quickly grown into a system-wide deployment of two of VisiQuate's leading analytics solutions: Denial Management Analytics and Denial Flo. Fresenius is a leading healthcare organization, with 2,500+ dialysis clinics in all 50 states.

"When we first talked to Fresenius, it was clear they were ready to move to the next level," VisiQuate co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer Rich Waller said. "They did some research, and quickly realized our Denial Flo solution could be ideal for them, because of the way it intelligently segments denials into prioritized worklists and assigns each account to the worker who could most effectively convert it into a paid claim."

"We're an evidence-based organization," said Fresenius VP Blake Grades. "So, we decided to take VisiQuate up on their offer of a 90-day pilot program. We started to see measurable results in an amazingly short time, including real enthusiasm from our users, who were impressed by the ways it made them more productive. So almost right away, we decided to move ahead with the full deployment of Denial Flo and add their Denials Management Analytics as well."

"One of our strongest advantages is speed to value," Melissa Ross, VisiQuate Chief Operating Officer, said. "The time, collaboration, and enthusiasm that Fresenius put into this collaboration is a key reason why our pilot went so well."

About Fresenius:

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

About VisiQuate:

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate, Inc. is an expert managed service that helps clients accelerate the enterprise-wide growth of business health more effectively than any other alternative. The company's enterprise-scale Business Analytics integrate and simplify complex Big Data from multiple sources and present it as insights and actionable workflows. Hidden root causes, trends, and opportunities become clear, and lead directly to real-world results. For users at all levels, the app-like visualizations feel more retail than corporate. VisiQuate's automated data assistant, Ana, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to make users more productive. VisiQuate clients also benefit from the collective experience of industry domain leaders who help them achieve the best performance outcomes. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com

