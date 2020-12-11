Fresh Flavors + Culinary Creativity For Special Celebrations at Home

Say "Cheers" with homemade Cherry Iced Tea Spheres with Prosecco. Using the Capresso Iced Tea Maker , brew a pitcher from loose or bagged tea and add a cup of cherry juice. Once brewed, pour into your favorite ice molds and freeze. Place one frozen ice sphere in a glass and top with Prosecco and serve. The Cherry Iced Tea will slowly infuse into the Prosecco. The Iced Tea Maker features a flavor enhancer that adjusts brew strength from mild to strong. It also offers a removable water tank, dishwasher-safe glass pitcher, automatic shut-off and more.

Transform fresh fruits and vegetables into tasty small bites with the Betty Bossi Veggie Drill. Use it to core and scoop fresh produce, and then fill with something savory or sweet. It comes with four different drilling heads with different diameters. Recipes included such as Quinoa Salad, Cheese Mousse and Apples with Blueberries.

Made in Germany, Fissler Vitavit® Premium Pressure Cookers are ideal for faster cooking and superior taste and texture. Made in Germany, these pressure cookers stand out for its ease of use with a visual lid-locking indicator, three adjustable cooking levels and color-coded pressure indicator. They also feature a cookstar all-stove base with excellent heat retention, and they work on any type of stovetop.

A sauce is always at its best when freshly made from pure ingredients. With the Betty Bossi Sauce Maker, it only takes about a minute to create delicious homemade mayonnaise, hollandaise, tartar sauce or béarnaise. This fool-proof kitchen tool is cleverly designed, with a base that doubles as a lid for easy storage.

Better baking begins with precise measurement of ingredients. Designed for style and simplicity, the CDN NSF Digital Glass Scale offers intuitive operation and an ultra-thin design, with an attractive tempered glass top. Easy to use and easy to clean, it is an indispensable tool for those who enjoy freshly baked goods right out of the oven.

Whether you're starting the day or ending the meal, a great cup of coffee makes all the difference. The JURA ENA 8 is a small, stunning and simple one-cup machine that offers 10 different coffee specialties at the touch of a button – always freshly ground, not capsuled. Pulse extraction process (P.E.P.®) optimizes extraction time and guarantees the best aroma for short specialty coffees. Fine foam technology creates airy, feather-light milk foam for cappuccino or other specialties.

